Ross Lyon denies he wants ‘Pies job

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has angrily denied he approached Collingwood about becoming their next senior AFL coach.

Brownlow medallist Brad Hardie claimed Lyon approached the Magpies to enquire about the possibility of taking over from under-pressure coach Nathan Buckley.

Hardie claims Collingwood rejected Lyon’s approach.

The Dockers released a statement on Sunday dismissing the “spurious claims”.

Collingwood are set to miss the finals for a fourth year in a row, and Buckley’s future remains unclear.

Lyon is contracted with Fremantle until the end of 2020, and says he has no thoughts of leaving.

The veteran coach was disgusted by Hardie’s claims on Perth radio.

“I am bitterly disappointed that such so called journalism even sees the light of day,” Lyon said.

“I have contacted Brad Hardie directly and voiced my disgust at his comments.

“They are totally without foundation and not based on fact in any way, shape or form.

“Such an erroneous and reckless claim should be exposed for what it is – a complete fabrication and a falsehood.

“It is also important for our members and supporters to know that I couldn’t be more be committed to what we are trying to achieve as a club at the Fremantle Dockers.

“I can assure our members and supporters that I am totally focused on returning the club to sustained finals success.”

Fremantle chief executive Steve Rosich said the club has a policy of not responding to rumour and innuendo.

“However in this case, because the report is utterly false and personal in nature, we felt compelled as a club to issue today’s statement,” Rosich said.

Hardie’s claims gained traction because of the way Lyon left St Kilda to join Fremantle at the end of 2011.

The Dockers sensationally axed then-Dockers coach Mark Harvey in order to lure Lyon their way.

The Saints were left stunned by Lyon’s defection, and the senior coach copped widespread criticism over the move.

But he has since established himself as Fremantle’s most successful coach, guiding the club to a grand final in 2013.

Fremantle are currently in the second year of a rebuild after their premiership window shut abruptly early last season.

They sit in 14th spot with an 8-12 record.

The Dockers put in one of their worst performances of the year on Saturday in a 104-point loss to Sydney at the SCG.

But they have been largely competitive in most games this season, even pushing heavyweights Geelong and GWS all the way in recent months.