Terrific Tigers trump Manly

The Wests Tigers are back in the winner’s circle, beating the Manly Sea Eagles 30-26 in a highly entertaining contest this afternoon.

Having led by 20-6 at halftime, it appeared that the Sea Eagles would race away with the contest in the second half.

The Tigers however never gave up and took advantage of some poor Manly play in defence and attack to make up the deficit and secure another great win over the Sea Eagles.

Manly remain on 28 points and their recent poor form continues. That’s three defeats in their past four matches.

Today’s result will annoy Trent Barrett given that Manly looked in complete control 20-8 up in the first half.

This is a great result for the Tigers who have actually competed well in recent weeks despite losing on several occasions.

The Tigers will be keen to build some winning momentum now heading into season 2018. Halves Tuimoala Lolohea and Luke Brooks performed well for the Tigers and should gain plenty of confidence from this showing.