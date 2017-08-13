Usain Bolt breaks down in final race

Usain Bolt ended his stellar career in excruciating pain.

The Jamaican great crumpled to the track with a left-leg injury as he was chasing a final gold medal for the Jamaican 4×100-metre relay team at the world championships in London on Saturday.

Having to make up lots of ground on the anchor leg, Bolt suddenly screamed and stumbled as he came down with his golden farewell shattered by the first injury he has experienced at a major competition.

That wasn’t the only surprise. Britain went on to beat the United States in a tight finish.

The 60,000-capacity stadium was primed for one last Bolt show, one last “To the World” pose after a victory, but the injury made it blatantly clear why Bolt is ready to retire.

His body can no longer hold up.

“It’s a cramp in his left hamstring, but a lot of the pain is from disappointment from losing the race,” Jamaican team doctor Kevin Jones said.

“The last three weeks have been hard for him, you know. We hope for the best for him.”

His teammates on the once-fabled Jamaican sprint squad were far from unmatchable, too.

Bolt had just too much to make up in the final 100 metres as both Britain and the US were ahead and even Japan was even.

As Bolt fell, the leg with the golden shoe giving way, the crowd still went wild because the home team went on to win gold in 37.47 seconds, .05 seconds ahead of the US.

“It just happened,” Jamaican leadoff runner Omar McLeod said. “Usain Bolt’s name will always live on.”