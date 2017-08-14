AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 21

The League has been disappointingly normal for a couple of weeks now, which could mean things have finally settled into place, or that we’re in for a bonkers final fortnight.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

Need only one more win to secure their second ever minor premiership. They’re really, really good.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 5

They just keep winning – as long as they don’t play the Hawks. Friday night against the Crows at Adelaide Oval shapes as one of the games of the year.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 3

Without three of their best players they knocked off a top-four team, it sure is nice to have a real home-ground advantage. A terrific win that showed a lot of character.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 2

Flexed their muscles in the second half. Jonathan Patton’s kicking for goal is a thing of beauty. Their scoring efficiency was incredible – they won by 48 points despite having 31 fewer inside 50s.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 4

That was a brutally disappointing result for the Tigers but they should still finish in the top four, so all is not lost.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 6

It wasn’t particularly impressive, but Port got the got the job done, which was important after what they served up in the Showdown.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 7

A solid win. Destiny is in their own hands if they’re to play finals for the first time since 2006.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 8

Josh J Kennedy is an incredible footballer. The Eagles are an average football team.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 9

At half time it looked like we might be in for another Dogs-Giants classic. There are excuses for their young defence getting opened up in the second half, but for them to kick only one goal after the main break is… it’s not good.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 10

The Dons should win out with games to come against Gold Coast and Fremantle, but they’ll still need other results to go their way to play finals.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 12

The Hawks have lost just twice in eight games. It’s unlikely that they can play finals, but it sure would shake things up if they could.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 11

Credit to the Saints for fighting back, but their field kicking in the first quarter was as bad as you’ll see and likely ended their finals hopes.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 13

There’s something to be said for the fact they still care, I suppose.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 16

Their move up this week has very little to do with them and a lot to do with what the Dockers served up. I wonder if they regret not trading Todd Goldstein last year.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 18

Have won twice in a month and are now a very real chance to avoid the wooden spoon. Dayne Beams gave everyone a nice reminder of what a star he is when he can stay on the park.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 14

The Dockers scored 39 points from 53 inside-50s. Yikes.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

The Blues put in a very respectable performance for the second week in a row, but the fact is they’ve now lost eight straight.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 15

Who cares.