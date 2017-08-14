Glenn Maxwell eyeing off more Test success

When Australia’s Test side arrives in Bangladesh, Glenn Maxwell will know he’s left no stone unturned in his preparation.

The allrounder is on a mission to lock down his spot in the Test side after reviving his career with a maiden century in India.

Maxwell’s supreme ability to play spin means he’s likely to be selected ahead of medium-pacer Hilton Cartwright as Australia’s No.6 for the two-Test series in Bangladesh later this month.

And with the summer Ashes series on the horizon, Maxwell knows he has to put his best foot forward.

That has meant doubling down on training when many of his teammates have been on lighter programs, with skipper Steve Smith last week revealing he hadn’t picked up a bat for two months.

“I’ve probably gone the other way,” Maxwell told AAP from the national team’s pre-tour training camp in Darwin.

“Over the last month, I’ve hit the training track pretty hard and just tried to do everything humanly possible to be ready to go once I came up here.

“I’ve been running a fair bit and batting as much as I can, as well as working on my bowling, and just trying to basically get ready for whatever cricket I have to come.”

Part of the reason for Maxwell’s extensive preparation was the fact Australia A had been scheduled to tour South Africa last month.

That tour was ultimately boycotted as a result of cricket’s bitter pay dispute, denying Maxwell and several other Test squad members a golden opportunity to impress selectors.

Maxwell instead spent the month training with Victoria, allowing him to bounce ideas off renowned batting guru Trent Woodhill.

The 28-year-old had found himself at a crossroads of sorts late last year when he was dumped from Australia’s one-day team and left out of Victoria’s XI for their Sheffield Shield opener.

But an injury to Mitch Marsh paved the way for a call-up during the third Test in Ranchi, and Maxwell’s patient, steadying century in his first Test since 2014 sent his stocks soaring.

“I was extremely proud of being able to come back into the team and perform as well as I did that first innings back in the Test side,” Maxwell said.

“That was something I hold very close to my heart and it gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”

The Australians are scheduled to depart for Dhaka on August 18, with the first of two Tests to commence on August 27.