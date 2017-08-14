GWS Giant Toby Greene is free to play in Round 22, with the AFL’s Match Review Panel opting not to hand down a ban for his ‘karate kick’ that connected with the face of Luke Dahlhaus while Greene received a handball on Friday night.

Greene did not escape without punishment, however, receiving a $1500 fine as punishment for ‘misconduct’.

GWS coach Leon Cameron said after the match that Greene hadn’t done anything to deserve a suspension.

“I understand there’s going to be a lot of hysteria about Toby,” Cameron said.

“But clearly he has got his eyes on the ball so what he’s done is protected himself. He’s got his eyes firmly placed on the footy.

“These little unfortunate things happen in footy.

“Obviously the powers that be will look at it… but they need to judge Toby Greene on his merits.”

Greene had already been suspended twice in the 2017 AFL season, for a total of four games, and his Friday night match against the Western Bulldogs was his return match from one of those suspensions.

It’s the second time this season he has had some fiery moments against the Bulldogs, copping a two-match ban earlier in the year for a cheap shot on Caleb Daniel.

Greene was later involved in an incident at the end of the night where a Bulldogs fan allegedly poured a beer on his head as he went down the races.

“Obviously Toby’s a close mate of mine and he said that something happened on the way down the race,” said GWS teammate Heath Shaw.

“I don’t think the Bulldogs fans were too happy with Toby after the game.”

The result is exceptionally good news for the Giants as it means Greene will be available to play in two crucial matches over the next fortnight: against the West Coast Eagles at Spotless Stadium this Saturday, and against the Geelong Cats at Simonds Stadium in Round 23.

The Giants currently find themselves two competition points ahead of the Cats on the ladder at present, and the difference between a home or away fixture in the first week of finals appears likely to boil down to the result of that match.

Five other charges were laid after Round 21, with the Western Bulldogs’ Jack Redpath copping a two-week suspension for striking Phil Davis.

Jack Martin ($1000 – rough conduct), Braydon Preuss ($1500 – striking), Ben Howlett ($1000 – rough conduct), Ollie Wines ($1000 – rough conduct) all received fines.