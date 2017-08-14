Past the post: Flemington and Doomben blackbookers

Spring was in the air at Flemington on Saturday and overall the racing lived up to that feeling with some great finishes from good horses.

While there were no feature races at Doomben, there were some nice efforts heading towards the future in finding some winners.

Flemington

Follow

Mulk: Forgive. The inside was quicksand for the meeting and he was hard up against it. His run was better than what it will look. Sky Punch was also good in defeat.

Kilimanjaro: Plenty of excuses, but he was just beaten by a fit and in-form horse who had a 3.5-kilo weight swing, and again was near the inside. He’s on track.

Araldo Junior: He had a host of issues post race, so this one’s a clear forgive.

Tally: This was a nice effort from the stayer. He’s heading towards the Caulfield Cup so clearly needed the run, but it was still a good return.

Romanesque: On first look he seems okay, but considering how off the inside part was, his Australian debut was very good. I’m keen to see what he does up in trip this time in.

Auries Star: The form out of this race will be very strong, I think. Hey Doc was super, as was I Am A Star, and Grande Rosso proved his jump out was no fluke.

Bling Dynasty: He had a few weeks between runs and that probably was against him, but his final 150 metres was very good late in the piece. He’s ready now.

So Si Bon: I’m sick just thinking about it. He should have absolutely bolted in, but pilot error from Zahra, ducking and diving instead of staying outside, cost him. He’s set for a ripping prep.

Forget

Onerous: Why was he crunched in betting? He is a cat. Yes, limited opposition, but it’s onerous.

Cosmic Lights: He’s just starting to become a bit costly for mine, and the races will only get harder. I’m not sure a win is coming.

Samovare: Yes, three wide, but that wasn’t the worst spot to be. She was disappointing, and for a mare being talked up as a possible Myer Classic contender, she was plain. She can win a similar race, but nothing black-type I’d suspect.

Flippant: I thought this was an ordinary run for a mare who was tipped by some as being well placed. She just hasn’t quite come up this time in.

Doomben

Follow

Hanwritten: I want to be forgiving. He was nearly odds-on early in betting, but by the time they jumped he was out to $4 and ran accordingly.

One Inch Punch: He was under pressure 600 metres out and looked to be going nowhere, but he picked up and stuck on for third. He’s in for a good prep off that.

Siliqua: This was a nice effort by the grey. It was a suck run on the rail, and she was then probing to get clear and worked home well late. She can win soon.

Whypeeo: I’m convinced he will be the best horse to come out of the race. He just did too much wrong mid-race, and that left him gassed late.

All That Is: It was a hidden run from this one. He got back to last on the rail, hugged it and finished off strong. The stable’s going well, so I think follow this one when it gets to 1350 metres.

Forget

Agapantha: This horse’s only wins have come at Toowoomba. That is his level. Why he was smashed in betting yesterday – dear me.

Magnus Cor: She sucked me in again on Saturday. That’s the kast time. She was plain.