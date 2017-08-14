PGA Championship: Golf Final Round live blog

Kevin Kisner holds a one shot heading into the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, New Carolina. Join The Roar for a live blog of the final round from 5am AEST.

Kisner shot one over par in this third round to finish at the top of the leader board on -7. Kisner is followed by fellow American Chris Stroud and Japan’s Hideiki Matsuyama, who are both -6.

There are as many as six players within four shots from Kisner, all of whom are more than capable of winning the final major of the year.

We look at some of the contenders ahead of the final round.

Kevin Kisner (-7)

The American could have had a more substantial lead heading into Sunday but found it tough going in the final few holes in the third round.

From the outside it seemed Kisner seemed to struggle under the pressure of the major and he will need to be a great mindset to overcome all the nerves if he is to hold his lead come the 18th hole on Sunday.

Chris Stroud (-6)

Along with Kisner, Stroud has been the most consistent player over the past three days.

Despite struggling in the third round, Stroud limited the damage to finish ‘Even’ on Saturday.

Could fly under the radar and if his game is about restricting the damage then a -2 round might be sufficient for him to win the major.

Hideki Matsuyama (-6)

Aiming to become the first player from Japan to win a major.

Matsuyama is in career best form and ever since the start of the tournament, had been widely tipped to win it.

He held his cool in the third round and will be right there come Sunday.

Louis Oosthuizen (-5)

Playing with sprained wrists, the South African still managed to his some majestic shots on Saturday.

Having won a major before and also been runner-ups on a couple of occasions, he might just be the favourite come the last few tee off on Sunday.

Also keep an eye out for Rickie Fowler (-1), Patrick Reed (-2) and Graham DeLet (-2), all three of them might be a few strokes back but are more than capable of having a stunning final round.

