Tearful Force players left in Super Rugby limbo

Western Force coach Dave Wessels says some of his players were reduced to tears following the ARU’s decision to axe the franchise, but he’s urging them not to jump ship just yet.
The Force are on the brink of extinction after being kicked out of the Super Rugby competition by the ARU last Friday.
RugbyWA, backed by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest, will attempt to overturn the decision in the Supreme Court if they win a right of appeal.
Wessels was in his native South Africa when news broke of the Force’s demise, and he has been busy counselling players ever since.
“Everyone’s pretty devastated. I’ve tried to phone each player,” Wessels said.
“I’ve had guys in tears and all sorts of stuff. People at this stage are pretty emotional.
“We’re just trying to stick together as a group.
“We feel like we’ve been building something special here over the last few months. Some of the players who have re-signed have actually taken pay cuts. That’s how much they care about the club and the group
“It would be sad to see the group just dissolved all of a sudden.”
If RugbyWA wins a right of appeal, it could take between four to six weeks before the Supreme Court rules on the matter.
In the meantime, rival Super Rugby franchises could swoop on some of the Force’s biggest stars.
It remains unclear exactly how the ARU are going to split up the players among the four remaining Australian franchises.
Some Force players may even quit Australian rugby altogether in order to take up deals overseas.
Wessels says it’s important for his players to hold off on making any decisions until a timeline is set for the potential court case against the ARU.
That could be known by early this week.
“As those opportunities present for the players, we’re just asking them to tell us about them and talk about them,” Wessels said.
“I understand – particularly for players who have young families – I’d be disappointed if they didn’t think of their families first and foremost.
“I know that all of them want to do the right thing by the club, but I also understand that at some point they’re going to have to make a decision.
“We’re just trying to balance that out by sharing as much information as we can. It’s not over yet.”
The Force finished second in the Australian conference this year.
The franchise boasts one of the most exciting young squads in Australian rugby, with nine players recently selected in an extended Wallabies squad.
August 14th 2017 @ 8:56am
Ex force fan said | August 14th 2017 @ 8:56am
What an absolute disgrace. The ERU should hang their heads in shame and Board members should take responsibility and resign. That is the only honourable way out.
I feel for the 6 Force players in the Wallaby squad who need to face the ABs, must niw represent the ERU while their team mates are thrown under the bus.
I will not watch the game, but it will be the first time ever that I hope the AB gives the Wobblelies (ERU team) a record smashing. The ERU Board made their beds.
August 14th 2017 @ 9:38am
Jacko said | August 14th 2017 @ 9:38am
Thanks for the article it shows the human side to these dumb decisions…i think the 6 Force players in the Wallabies must be strugling with things also and the fairness (lack of) of the decision has made the acceptance of it all the harder….Hopefully the court process can get this decision reversed and if a team is to be cut then at least come out and explain all the criteria with which it was judged and be as open as possible with the reasons….Most fans will accept a decision against them if it is clear and consise in its reasons and if fans see those reasons to be true then dissapointment is still there but the anger dies off quicker…The ARU has done the deed in the worst possible manner with the tact of an Elephant and the empathy of a crocodile.
August 14th 2017 @ 9:47am
biltongbek said | August 14th 2017 @ 9:47am
The Kings and Cheetahs are looking for players, might be a short term solution for SARU and the ERU
August 14th 2017 @ 9:51am
Hoy said | August 14th 2017 @ 9:51am
This is the major issue I see in the immediate future… What of the players whilst any challenge works through the process? Does the ARU give dispensation to other clubs to sign them? Salary caps, rosters etc? Who will sign Coleman? DHP? Meakes? 6 Wallabies for sure, but what about the other players in the whole squad? What happens to them? Does Australia just lose 30 something professional players offshore?