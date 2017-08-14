Titans to make Hayne-Henry call next week

Gold Coast won’t decide until next week if Jarryd Hayne or coach Neil Henry will be axed with the NRL club’s board to take their time over what CEO Graham Annesley said was a “really complex” matter.

Hayne and Henry are contracted for another year but it appears one of them – or possibly both – will soon be out the door.

News Corp Australia reported on Monday night that Henry will be the one to go, with Thursday night’s match against Hayne’s former club Parramatta likely to be his final game at the helm.

Annesley and chair Rebecca Frizelle met individually with the pair on Monday and had “open, frank and honest” discussions about reports that suggested they can no longer work together.

The Titans then convened an emergency board meeting, which stretched for three hours but provided no resolution to the club’s latest crisis.

Annesley said it was a “broader” issue than just their relationship but did not elaborate on what he meant.

He even suggested both could be at the club in 2018, as unlikely as that sounds.

“Clearly the club is hurting at the moment with the public perception of what has gone on in recent weeks on the field, and there has been Jarryd’s statement after the game,” Annesley told reporters.

“We’re trying to get across those issues and make a decision as to which way the club should go moving forward.

“You don’t have to be Einstein to work out the possible options.”

Darryl Kelly, the leader of a consortium seeking to buy the Titans, and fellow board member Trish Hogan were spotted arriving at the club’s Parkwood base early in the afternoon.

“Having a board meeting for three hours is not enough time to consider all the facts. And we want the time to consider that because we are talking about people’s careers,” Frizelle said.

“We will make the right decision… but we need the time to do that.”

Annesley admitted he was surprised by reports over the weekend that laid bare the problems between Hayne and Henry.

“We weren’t planning to meet this week, we weren’t planning to interview Jarryd and Neil today. But the focus that’s been placed on it since the game meant the board just couldn’t ignore it,” he said.

The Titans will face the Eels with the issue still hanging over their heads but Annesely expects players will front up like professionals.

“We expect them to earn their money and it’s no different to any other game,” he said.

Hayne, however, is in doubt because of an ankle injury.