 

WATCH: Conor McGregor’s controversial sparring session

    After Conor McGregor’s recent sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi complained about misleading images being released, UFC boss Dana White has now uploaded video of the sessions.

    The footage was released after Malignaggi was reportedly furious about how his sparring was portrayed and claimed that the Irishman’s boxing skills were below par.

    White then released several clips in an effort to show McGregor’s skills and a controversial ‘knockdown.’

    Malignaggi was of the belief that it wasn’t a knockdown, however McGregor did appear to be dominating in the footage provided.

    “This guy is one of the biggest dirtbags I’ve ever met in my life – bar none,” Malignaggi told MMA Hour.

    “I was amazed at what a dirtbag this person is. I don’t care if we never speak again. My life is fine if I never see Conor McGregor again.

    “He doesn’t want to be put in those positions. He wants to be the front runner.”

    The footage comes after Floyd Mayweather praised Conor McGregor’s skills ahead of the much anticipated August 26 bout.

