Shocked Western Force stars say the players are sticking tight and believe the fight to save their Super Rugby team is not over.
Dane Haylett-Petty and lock Adam Coleman revealed the feelings of the six-strong Force contingent in the Wallabies squad in the wake of the Australian Rugby Union’s decision to axe their Perth-based Super Rugby franchise.
“I suppose it’s mixed emotions,” said Haylett-Petty on Monday as the Wallabies prepared for their Bledisloe Cup opener against the All Blacks in Sydney on Saturday.
“I’m angry, confused, disappointed, but as a group we’re really sticking tight and the process is not done yet.”
His comments came shortly after Rugby WA gained an injunction order against the ARU decision while waiting to learn if it will be granted leave to appeal it in the NSW Supreme Court.
Coleman reinforced the united approach of the Force players and stressed he wouldn’t be committing to another Super Rugby team until a definitive decision was made on the Force’s future.
“I personally think the fight is not over yet and Dane believes that too and so does the rest of the WA rugby community,” Coleman said.
Haylett-Petty emphasised he would not bear a grudge against any Force player who looked elsewhere for their future in the meantime.
“I don’t think you could ever hold it against anyone for looking after themselves and there may be a few boys in that situation,” Haylett-Petty said.
“But I think hopefully this is resolved in the next few weeks and from chatting with a lot of the boys, the boys are willing to stay tight to the end.”
August 14th 2017 @ 3:42pm
Milan said | August 14th 2017 @ 3:42pm | ! Report
The force remind me of my ex girlfriend when we broke up. I got lots of phone calls begging to give it another go.
Cmon now guys, so that Australian rugby can move on, accept the decision gracefully now and please move on.
August 14th 2017 @ 3:59pm
ajg said | August 14th 2017 @ 3:59pm | ! Report
“so that Australian rugby can move one”
Move on to where? The East coast? This decision is killing rugby as a legitimate national sport in our country! As a tahs fan I’m furious with this decision. How is abandoning all the progress that have been made over there in 12 years a legitimate way of moving rugby forward in Australia?
If a team had to be culled, from a national point of view, this is the worst option because of their geographical dislocation.
If moving on means being re-labelled the ERU then I am personally out as well. I think rugby fans from across Australia should be coming together to fight this decision
August 14th 2017 @ 3:45pm
lobby said | August 14th 2017 @ 3:45pm | ! Report
They are in the same boat as the fans, give a VALID reason as to why they have to move on.
August 14th 2017 @ 3:47pm
Jules said | August 14th 2017 @ 3:47pm | ! Report
Really!! Coming from someone who hasn’t just lost their rugby club!! Or show passion and resolve for your club and fight. I know which one of those I respect..
August 14th 2017 @ 3:51pm
Mike from tari said | August 14th 2017 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
So if the Court says that the ARU can’t cut the Force & SANZA have said that Australia agreed to cut 1 team then the ARU would have to organise an internal comp between the Aussie teams then the Reds, Rebels, Canberra & the Waratahs play in the SANZA Comp.