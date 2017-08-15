Bulldogs legend Bob Murphy to call time on AFL career

Western Bulldogs captain Bob Murphy is set to call time on his AFL career at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has played 310 games over 18 seasons and is the oldest player in the league.

Murphy, a two-time All Australian, will speak at a media conference alongside coach Luke Beveridge at 11.15am on Tuesday.

Murphy missed last year’s grand final victory due to a serious knee injury but Beveridge handed his premiership medallion to the veteran at the post-game ceremony.

The Bulldogs face a difficult task to send Murphy out a premiership winner, sitting ninth on the ladder with two games before the finals.

Murphy joins fellow AFL greats Jobe Watson, Nick Riewoldt, Luke Hodge, Sam Mitchell, Steve Johnson, Matt Priddis and Scott Thompson in hanging up the boots at the end of the season.

His Bulldogs teammate Matthew Boyd will also retire at the end of the season.

BOB MURPHY’S AFL CAREER

AGE: 35

GAMES: 310

DRAFT: Pick 13, 1999 national draft

DEBUT: 2000, round 19 (vs Carlton)

GOALS: 182

HONOURS: All Australian (2011, 2015), All Australian captain (2015), club captaincy (2015-17)