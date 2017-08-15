A disappointing afternoon for Saints fans

St Kilda’s performance over the weekend has to be one of the most disappointing that they have put in this year.

There have been worse losses, and definitely ones by greater margins, but the consequences of this game are massive.

There will be no finals this year, that is now certain, but of more concern is the nature of that performance.

It wasn’t Melbourne’s good play that caused a lot of St Kilda’s problems (especially in the first quarter), it was simple skill errors – missed uncontested marks, missed short handballs, missed chip kicks.

The fact the Saints were still in the game early in the last quarter is probably an indictment on Melbourne, rather than an indication of any brilliance on St Kilda’s part.

It was always going to be a nervous game with so much on the line, but Melbourne handled the occasion better. St Kilda on the other hand, seemed to perceive pressure where there was none, seemingly jumping at shadows.

Two performances did stand out in the sea of mediocre: Billy Longer and Jack Billings.

Last week, Billings kicked a great goal under immense pressure in a real coming-of-age moment. This week he was St Kilda’s best player, despite clearly having limited sight in one eye for much of the match.

This year, Longer has been something of a whipping boy for fans, but over the past few weeks he has become one of the most important players at the club – and one of the better ruckmen in the league. He monstered Max Gawn, a feat that should be celebrated.

The performance itself was a shame because the afternoon was set up to be perfect. The sun was shining and the MCG itself was stunning as usual. To get 50,000-plus people to a Melbourne-St Kilda match was an amazing effort, and they were all in good voice too.

I don’t know the ins and outs of cheer squad politics, but the Saints’ squad has improved remarkably this year, and even when the game was all but over, they were still going.

Unfortunately though, September holidays can now be planned. While fairytales can happen, I am less inclined to believe in miracles, which is what it would take for the Saints to make the finals.

So the next two weeks become a celebration of Nick Riewoldt and everything that he has given to the club, then we move on to next year, and call this a transition year.

Next year is Year 1 post-Riewoldt and for Alan Richardson, it’s finals or bust.