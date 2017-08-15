Lealiifano’s comeback continues with Ulster

Brumbies captain Christian Lealiifano is set to join Irish club Ulster on a short contract as he continues his remarkable rugby comeback.

It is understood a short-term deal with the proud Belfast-based club is close to being finalised, with the 29-year-old set to address media on Tuesday for the first time since making a return to the sport following a battle with leukaemia.

Lealiifano has the blessing of the Brumbies to join Ulster before returning for next year’s Super Rugby season.

The star playmaker made his professional return in the Brumbies’ quarter-final loss to the Hurricanes last month, coming off the bench in the second half.

His return is a major boost for the ACT-based franchise who will also get back Wallabies flanker David Pocock next season following his one-year sabbatical.

While their roster is close to settled for next year, Waratahs halfback Matt Lucas is expected to join the club following the departure of Tomas Cubelli who has returned to his native Argentina to play with the Jaguares.

No.8 Lachlan McCaffrey is also poised to sign with the Brumbies, re-joining them after a stint with the Leicester Tigers.

Lealiifano could make his Ulster debut when they kick off their Pro14 season on September 1 against the Cheetahs, who along with the Kings were the two South African teams axed from Super Rugby.