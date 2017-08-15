Past the post: Rosehill and Morphettville Parks blackbookers

Menari returned in fabulous order in winning the Rosebud and Arbeitsam continued his rise in the staying ranks.

They were the highlights at Rosehill, but there weren’t quite as many at Morphettville Parks, though there was at least one standout performance.

Rosehill

Follow

Lifesaver: This was a ripping return for the Matty Dunn galloper. He had to carry the weight first up and sat outside the boom horse with the feather weight. If he runs straight, he probably wins. He’s a city horse for sure.

Vaucluse Bay: Cardiac arrhythmia. Clearly a forgive.

Multifacets: He found his right level last time out and was given every chance by Tommy. If it’s a similar race next time, he can win.

Star Fest: I can’t believe I’m making him a blackbooker in Sydney, but considering the tempo and bias, I thought he ran well for a horse who was outclassed. Taree Cup maybe? Or Port Macquarie Cup?

Argent D’Or: Another horse not suited to the tempo, but his effort late was quite encouraging for a horse maybe looking for the mile.

Trekking: I want to be forgiving. He just got held up at the wrong time, and he is not a horse who can go from zero to 100 instantly. I’m not sure if he wins, but he should have finished closer.

Washington Heights: A pilot error cost it. He should have gone outside Kingsguard instead of inside, but I can understand that Tom Melbourne was in front and the hype horse.

Sarrasin: Hello! What a ripping return from this stayer. He is going to be a force in whatever he contests.

Imanui: He has a horrible racing pattern, but it was a negative ride from a good draw. He was gone after 200 metres and did a great job to get as close as he did.

Forget

Zourkhan: I gave him a forgive run for the last start, but this run was quite poor and, again, on a firm track. He might need some give.

Sir Plush: I’ve been saying for a while he is a fresh horse, and he proved it again. Yes, wide no cover, but it was still a very plain effort.

Tom Melbourne: He sStill looked to travel keen to the eye, and that was off a good speed. What happens when they crawl in front? I would be cautious before launching in.

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Supreme Polarity: I want to be forgiving. To the eye it was okay without being great, but I think he is a momentum horse. That race didn’t suit him. Don’t drop off – yet.

Balf’s Choice: He’s the form galloper in South Australia right now and looks an ideal Balaklava Cup candidate. He looked in trouble 600 metres out but surged and powered to the line. He wouldn’t look out of place in Melbourne.

London Fog: He was paraded as if he needed one more run, and that was evident in the last 200 metres. He just ran out of gas. He will be winning either next start or the start after if the place is right.

Serenely Discreet: Apologies for bringing up this nightmare. Dear me, how far does she win by with clear air? Very stiff.

Forget

El Desperado: Deary me. This was just awful in what looked a very thin race. Surely he didn’t pull up 100 per cent.

Via Cavour: She tries hard, but she’s just limited. She doesn’t have a turn of foot and just grinds away at the one speed. Hard to follow and trust.