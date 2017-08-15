Over to you Richmond: Finals destiny is in your hands

With the final two rounds of the home-and-away season upon us, the Tigers sit in the box seat to nail down their first top-four finish since 2001. But can they defy their old habit of stumbling in important games?

After Saturday’s untimely loss to a weakened Geelong outfit, Richmond have the feel of a learner driver who’s terrified that they are in control of where they want to go.

Compounding the feeling of angst is the looming pack that has formed behind them, looking to sneak into the top four and grasp a double chance.

Sydney is roaring home and – amazingly, after their 0-6 start to the season – sit in fifth spot, only a win behind the Tigers, while carrying a far greater percentage.

Port Adelaide is in a similar position, occupying sixth spot, just one win back. Although the Power are as consistent as Melbourne’s weather, their draw and percentage means they are a genuine prospect to snaffle a double chance.

Yet Richmond’s equation is simple: win the last two games and a spot in the top four is secure.

On paper, the Tigers appear to have a relatively easy run home, however it may not be as simple as it seems.

The first Test is a trip over to Perth to face a Fremantle outfit that is out of form and under scrutiny over inconsistent performances.

In an unusual twist, the Tigers’ past two games against the Dockers in Melbourne have resulted in losses to Ross Lyon’s men. However, Richmond can take solace in the fact that they have won their past two games against Fremantle at Domain Stadium.

Their final match comes against St Kilda, a team they have not beaten since 2015.

There is also the elephant in the room of that 67-point annihilation in Round 16, which must surely still be in the back of the players’ and coach’s minds. The potential saving grace though is that this time around, the match is at the MCG.

So what does Richmond need for everything to go right?

First and foremost, they need their big guns firing.

Against Geelong, Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt and Dustin Martin were well below their best. In the last two weeks, that simply can’t happen.

The Tigers’ small forwards and midfielders must ensure they make the most of their scoring opportunities.

In four out of Richmond’s seven losses this season, their efficiency inside 50 has been less that 50 per cent, including three matches which resulted in less that 40 per cent of inside 50s being turned into scoring opportunities.

The match against Geelong was a perfect example of Richmond being unable to make the most of their chances, recording a paltry 35 per cent conversion rate inside 50.

Without another genuine tall forward to help Riewoldt, the winning scores must come from the mosquito fleet in Kane Lambert, Shane Edwards, Daniel Butler and Daniel Rioli if they are to sew up fourth spot.

It isn’t a fluke Damien Hardwick’s men are sitting in the top four.

The Tigers’ forward pressure, direct ball movement, and resolute defence has seen them emerge as a genuine premiership threat.

They just need to piece it all together and ensure that they don’t do a typical Richmond thing and let a promising season go to waste.