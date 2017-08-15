Three-time premiership Hawk Gibson retires

Champion Hawthorn defender Josh Gibson knew deep down that 2017 would be his last AFL season, but it didn’t make Tuesday’s announcement any easier.

The three-time premiership player fought back tears as he told reporters and gathered teammates he would bring his decorated 225-game career to a close at the end of the season.

Gibson will continue to train and provide off-field support over the final two rounds, but he will not wear the brown and gold into battle again.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined with a groin injury since round 12 and while he was some chance to return for one last hurrah he did not want a farewell AFL game.

“It was something I knew for most of the year,” Gibson said of his decision to retire.

“After getting injured I was really just trying to fight my way back to playing but I’m not going to play again this year.

“My body is just not 100 per cent and I just feel it wouldn’t be right for Clarko and the match committee if I put them in the position of dropping someone in the last game to try to give me a farewell game.

“I know I’ve had a great career with a lot of highs, so one send-off game isn’t the be-all and end-all.”

Gibson will be honoured with a lap of honour at the Hawks’ final home game against the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium in round 23.

Gibson played 160 games since 2010 for Hawthorn after starting his career at North Melbourne, where he played 65 games.

He was a key player in the Hawks’ premierships in 2013, 2014 and 2015, also winning the club’s best-and-fairest award in ’13 and ’15.

He joins four-time premiership teammate Luke Hodge in retiring this season.

Four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson, who was the driving force behind Gibson’s trade from the Kangaroos, paid tribute to his star defender.

“He (often) played against bigger opponents and you can only do that if you’re a ferocious competitor,” Clarkson said.

“He’s been a real warrior for us for a long period of time.

“He’s always had trouble with his groins and the fact that he’s been so durable, played so much footy, and no one really knew … says a lot about the passion and spirit with which he played the game.”

As tough as it was for Gibson to draw the curtain on his 13-year career, he took some solace from the fact that his body made the decision for him.

“I can retire knowing that I’ve given everything I could … it’s my time to go,” he said.

JOSH GIBSON’S AFL CAREER

AGE: 33

GAMES: 225 (Hawthorn – 160, North Melbourne – 65)

DRAFT: Pick 7, 2005 rookie draft, 2009 traded by North Melbourne for picks 25 and 41

AFL DEBUT: 2006, round 1 (vs Port Adelaide)

GOALS: 5

HONOURS: Premiership sides 2013, 2014, 2015, All Australian 2015, best and fairest winner 2013, 2015