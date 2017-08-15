Titans NRL coach Henry wants to stay put

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has dismissed reports of his own sacking, saying he hasn’t spoken to the Titans board since a Monday meeting regarding his future at the NRL club.

News Corp Australia reports claim Henry will be shown the door following Thursday’s clash with Parramatta, suggestions that Henry denied any knowledge of on Tuesday.

Confirming it was business as usual, at least for now, Henry said he planned to coach on Thursday and beyond on the Gold Coast.

The coach also denied there was a rift between him and star fullback Jarryd Hayne, labelling it a “beat up in the media”.

Hayne is battling an ankle injury and is “50-50” to line up against his former club.

“Our challenge is to finish the season in a positive way and my challenge is to finish the season as a coach,” Henry told reporters.

“There’s speculation (about his future), and we’ll find out I suppose in due course whether or not that’s true.”

At the centre of Henry’s problems is the alleged rift between the coach and some players, Hayne chief among them.

Henry rubbished that claim, but was circumspect when asked if he viewed Hayne as a selfish player.

“That’s a difficult one,” he said.

“He’s part of the team, works hard and certainly we know he can play some decent football, but he hasn’t had the year he’s expected and everyone’s expected and he’d admit to that as well.

“But there’s not a feud between us – it’s not like we don’t talk to each other – we converse, we talk tactics and there’s banter before the game.”

The Titans’ board met separately with Hayne and Henry on Monday to discuss the way forward, but failed to reach a conclusion after three hours of discussion.

The club is expected to make an announcement next week.

“It’s distracting to the players, to me, to everyone in the organisation,” Henry said.

“I’m contracted here and I’d like to stay here a long time. I think we’ve done some good things at a club that’s had a fair bit of turmoil in the last few years.”