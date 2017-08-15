Western Force win injunction against ARU

Billionaire Andrew Forrest was celebrating a moral victory after helping RugbyWA gain an injunction order against what he labelled as the ARU’s “sham” decision to axe the Western Force.

But the injunction order may merely delay the inevitable, with RugbyWA still no guarantee to get the chance to appeal the Force’s axing in the Supreme Court.

RugbyWA have lodged their appeal request to the NSW Supreme Court, and they will find out by August 23 whether it will be granted.

If it isn’t, it means the Force’s fight for survival will be officially over.

The injunction order, which was granted on Monday morning, means the ARU can’t sack or relocate Force players until the issue is resolved.

“We won,” said Forrest, who is helping to bankroll the Force’s legal fight.

“It is one small, moral victory in the long battle to save this great team, but it is a good one to have over those who have shown total ruthlessness towards the players and the proud rugby community that stands behind them.

“This entire process by the ARU has been a secretive, arrogant farce and one that is incredibly disrespectful to the game of rugby union.”

The ARU won their arbitration case against RugbyWA last Friday, and they immediately axed the Force.

The central issue that was debated in arbitration was whether the ARU had the right to axe the Force under the terms of the alliance deal the two parties formed last year.

The ARU bought the Force’s licence as part of that deal and guaranteed the franchise’s future until the end of the broadcast deal in 2020.

But the ARU successfully argued at arbitration that the old broadcast deal no longer exists given a new one was negotiated following the reduction from 18 to 15 Super Rugby teams.

Forrest slammed the ARU for their lack of transparency throughout the whole culling process, labelling it a “sham”.

Western Force coach Dave Wessels says some of his players were reduced to tears following the ARU’s decision to axe the franchise.

“Everyone’s pretty devastated. I’ve tried to phone each player,” Wessels said.

“I’ve had guys in tears and all sorts of stuff. People at this stage are pretty emotional.

“We’re just trying to stick together as a group.”

Force players have vowed to stick with the franchise while it fights for survival through the court system.

“RugbyWA and Andrew Forrest have always had our backs, and now it’s our turn to show them we have theirs,” former skipper Matt Hodgson said.