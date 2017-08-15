What becomes of the broken hearted?

Sorrows have been drowned and the tear-stained pillow has been put in the wash. What happens next?

There should be no surprises about Friday’s action. The ARU positioned themselves to eliminate the Western Force last year by buying up their intellectual property, licence and vote on the ARU board.

The announcement was delayed by the writ lodged by the Force legal team, but with arbitration failing the ARU could make their move, and they did so swiftly.

There are sure to be further legal battles, but I doubt this will restore the franchise.

A bitter irony would be if the ARU are forced to repay the Western Australia government for the stadium refurbishment at the same rate they were going to distribute the broadcast revenue to the Western Force – a zero-sum game.

An interseting question is that of eligibility. To be eligible for Wallaby selection you need to have a current contract with an Australian Super Rugby franchise. In my bitterness, I began to wonder if the Perth boys are still eligible – Adam Coleman, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Bill Meakes, Curtis Rona and Jermaine Ainsley may not be allowed to wear the Australian murky yellow.

All nonsense of course, but it brings up another question. Not everyone will get a Super Rugby spot and will continue to play in the Pindan competition. They are no longer eligible for Wallaby selection. The ARU need to come good on their promise and change the rules to allow a pathway for these guys that doesn’t involve moving interstate. It should apply to Adelaide, Darwin Launceston and Hobart as well.

Super Rugby is a competition essentially owned by the Fox empire; it shouldn’t control the Wallabies as well.

My view is that we should follow Fiji’s lead and lift the ban on overseas players for Wallaby selection. Super Rugby is dead to me now, and the ARU have been complaining about player depth. This solves both problems.

Where are the players going? These are my predictions.

The Brumbies back row left on mass this year, so there is plenty of room for Isi Naiasarani and Richard Hardwick. Likewise, the Rebels back line making room for Billy Meakes, Curtis Rona, and Jono Lance. And they could use a couple more locks. Adam Coleman, Matt Philip and Ritchie Arnold.

I’m not sure about the front row, but the Waratahs could certainly use a few of them. Tatafu Polota Nau will probably push Tolu Latu back one position with Hugh Roache missing out.

There are a number of NRL converts that will probably go back – Curtis Rona and Chance Peni are certainly flight risks. A few expats like Michael Ruru and Marcel Brache could easily return to their places of birth.

A number of players will be sitting on some fat European and Japanese offers they will execute, probably announcing on Monday. Ross and Dane Haylett-Petty have already stated that they will go together.

The result?

No net gain. The Rebels will be a little stronger, the Brumbies replace like for like. Next season’s New Zealand matches will be 21-0 and European rugby continues to thrive on the toil of Australian club rugby.

What about us fans?

I have seen a lot of solidarity on this forum (thanks guys and gals) with promises to cancel memberships, boycott Wallaby games and cancel Foxtel subscriptions. There will certainly be a drop in Perth, but I doubt it will have much impact in the east. After all, rugby is in our blood, and the withdrawal from the addiction might kill us.

I think Perth’s local parks will be eerily devoid of the usual ‘barkers eggs’ as former fans collect them up and parcel post them to the ARU headquarters marked ‘Private and confidential – Bill Pulver or Cameron Clyne’. Don’t do this, as justified as it might seem – it is illegal and disrespectful of the postal service employees. A shredded Wallabies Jersey or a scathing letter would send a more tasteful message.

I personally will continue to support my local club and continue to play over 35s, assuming they let me.

I am, however, torn about NRC games this year. They are an ARU construct to keep reserve Wallabies fit. I would like to support the former Force players – they deserve it, but the ARU don’t. It’s free, the ARU don’t get any cash from me, so I will probably still go down and #FillTheHill at UWA.

I probably won’t be watching the Wallabies this year. They aren’t being coached to play a brand of rugby that I can respect, and with what seems like a Waratahs invitational side, which differs significantly from the recently released team of the year, I just can’t get invested.

A merger would have been painful but could have been made to work, if only for a few seasons. Instead, the ARU have alienated an entire state. I could have got behind a Melbourne-based team that visits Perth regularly, but instead I am going to join my two AFL-mad kids.

I don’t really like the game, but it remains a local product and is on free-to-air television, so I think I can get on board.

So long, ARU, and thanks for all the fish.