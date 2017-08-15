Will Genia has confirmed his playing future, signing a two-year deal with Australian rugby that will see him play his Super Rugby with the Melbourne Rebels.
The deal will see the 29-year-old remain with the Wallabies until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
While Genia’s return to Australia, after playing with Stade Francais since the last World Cup, is no great surprise, but it was initially thought the Wallabies vice-captain would link up with his former club, the Queensland Reds, on his return to Super Rugby.
However, with reports emerging in the past few weeks that the experienced scrum-half would be headed to Melbourne instead, Genia today confirmed the news, sayinghe was looking forward to playing with the Rebels.
“I’m really looking forward to joining the guys down in Melbourne, they have a great young team with plenty still to achieve in Super Rugby, so I’m excited to get stuck in in 2018,” Genia said.
“First and foremost I’m there to contribute to the desired success of the club on the field through my performance and ability as a player. After that, it’ll be a great chance to bring some of the things I’ve learned over the years to the club, and help drive the club forward.
“I was always clear that I wanted to return to Australian Rugby. I love playing for my country and can’t wait to have another opportunity to pull on the gold jersey this weekend.”
Since making his Super Rugby debut in 2007 for the Reds, Genia has gained a wealth of experience. The scrum-half made 114 appearances for the Reds, including a starring performance in their 2011 Super Rugby final victory over the Crusaders, and has earned 78 caps for the Wallabies.
Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson hailed the signing of Genia, saying he will add plenty to a Melbourne side which struggled badly in 2017.
“Will is a proven winner who has performed consistently in every team has has played in at Super Rugby, European and international level,” Stephenson said.
“We are delighted he will join the Rebels and have great confidence that his skill set, experience and leadership will complement our squad very well.”
Before he links up with his new teammates, Genia will first be hoping to play a major role in Australia’s busy Test schedule, with the Wallabies’ first Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Test of the year to take place this Saturday against the All Blacks in Sydney.
August 15th 2017 @ 12:23pm
Charles Basser said
rebels are looking a quality side for next year
August 15th 2017 @ 12:35pm
Train Without A Station said
Regardless of what happens to the Force players, good to see the Rebels addressing some of the flaws in their squad.
Smith replaced with Tetera Faulkner, the issues at 9 and the second row being addressed with the signings of Genia and Parling.
McMahon was a huge loss, but in their position of greatest depth.
Depending on the plan for Horwitz it would be great if they picked up an experienced player that is capable in any of 10/12/15.
Somebody like Jono Lance (but not Jono Lance of course) would be great. Ben Lucas is who came to mind for me. I’m not sure how long he is signed to Toyota Verblitz for though.
August 15th 2017 @ 12:59pm
jameswm said
How many locks do they have? They could surely use Coleman or Philip.
They could also use some centres.
Why not Jono Lance?
August 15th 2017 @ 1:00pm
Fionn said
I actually think that they need to move English to 12 and put Hodge at 13. Their fly-half options are all still absolutely terrible, their second row is still weak.
Back-row, wings and centres only real areas of strength that I see.
Genia isn’t the same player without Quade (just like Quade isn’t the same without Genia) and I doubt he will be particularly impressive in the Rebels next year, might do some damage to his reputation. Anyway, we will see.
August 15th 2017 @ 12:43pm
Perthstayer said
Oh what irony, I remember when he signed for the The Force
August 15th 2017 @ 12:51pm
Train Without A Station said
http://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/rugby/western-force-left-stunned-by-will-genias-backflip/news-story/ee0db11e5350181540f2e0963461f2f0
Actually I’m pretty sure it was “about to sign” but never actually did.
http://www.greenandgoldrugby.com/news-genia-signs-with-western-force/
“In relation to the news on the Queensland website, all I can say is that we have spoken to Will Genia’s manager and other players’ managers about recruitment in the past couple of weeks.
“Nothing has been finalised, I’m certainly not in a position where I’m going to make any announcements about Will or any other player.
August 15th 2017 @ 12:58pm
Lee said
In relation to the force, the right decision by the ARU and Pulver was made and I applaud their bravery in the face of some grossly unfair criticism. The western Australian rugby community needs to accept this decision and more on. Dragging this matter through the courts will only damage rugby throughout the whole of Australia and do damage to the ARU’s finances.