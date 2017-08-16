No Hayne but turmoil to spark NRL Titans

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur expects Gold Coast’s off-field turbulence will fire up the Titans for their NRL clash at ANZ Stadium, but he won’t have to worry about former Eels hero Jarryd Hayne.

The gifted back, who is reportedly at odds with coach Neil Henry, has been ruled out of Thursday’s game due to an ankle injury.

The Titans board are understood to be considering axing at least one of the pair.

It would have been Hayne’s first game against Parramatta.

Arthur said he had a good relationship with Hayne when he coached him but wouldn’t be drawn on whether Parramatta would try to bring him back if he became available.

“He’s a Gold Coast Titans player and we don’t make comment on players at other clubs,” Arthur said on Wednesday.

It would appear a far-from-perfect preparation for the Titans, who have lost their past four games and won just three of 10 on the road this year.

However, Arthur, who endured a fair bit of off-field turmoil at Parramatta last year, tipped the Titans troubles to galvanise them on Friday

“(The Titans) will be fired up and they will be ready to play,” Arthur said.