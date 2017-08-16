Rebels intensify search for new coach

With Wallabies halfback Will Genia locked in for the next two Super Rugby seasons, the Melbourne Rebels are stepping up the hunt for a new coach.

It’s no secret the Rebels are keen on Western Force mentor Dave Wessels, should the Perth team’s legal bid to stay in the competition fail at the next hurdle next week, when RugbyWA hopes to gain leave to appeal against the side’s axing in the NSW Supreme Court

But the Rebels aren’t sitting on their hands with chief executive Baden Stephenson saying they will start interviews next week.

Tony McGahan ended his four-year tenure with the Rebels after their worst ever season and has linked up with Queensland.

“We’ve made a decision to get on with the process and we’ll be looking to commence our interview process next week,” Stephenson said.

“If he’s available, the Rebels would have interest to talk to him,” Stephenson said of Wessels.

“I think there would be some benefits and an alignment there that would help but we’ll wait and see.”

Melbourne are waiting for some direction from the Australian Rugby Union in terms of the number of Force players who could be looking for new homes and if there’s room for movement with the salary cap to accommodate the players.

The Rebels are believed to have already contracted some of those players, although won’t reveal who until the axing saga is finally settled.

Wallabies Dane Haylett-Petty, Richard Hardwick, Adam Coleman and Tatafu Polota-Nau as well as Curtis Rona are set to be in demand from the four remaining Super Rugby clubs.

Melbourne will also likely be looking at Jono Lance, with a vacancy at five-eighth to partner Genia, who was confirmed on a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Stephenson said the loss of a number of Rebels had given them room to move.

“You could imagine Toby Smith and Sean McMahon leaving opens up opportunity for spend in other areas,” he said.