A reorder of the 2009 AFL draft

Hindisght is not always a luxury – at times it can be a curse, forever casting the question “what could’ve been”. Today we continue to embrace that curse and consider who could have comprised the top ten of the 2009 AFL draft.

Pick 1 – Dustin Martin, Melbourne (Originally Tom Scully)

“D Martin, three votes,” is going to be said a lot at this year’s Brownlow Medal count. He provides genuine excitement on the footy field, and he has magnificent strength and does the ‘don’t argue’ fend-off to perfection. He was originally drafted with pick three, playing 173 games and kicking 178 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian, two-time Yiooken Award winner, one-time club best and fairest and the likely 2017 Brownlow Medallist.

Pick 2 – Nathan Fyfe, Melbourne (Originally Jack Trengove)

Fyfe has been a fantastic midfielder for the Dockers over the past eight years and is another person whose name Gillon McLachlan will likely get sick of reading on Brownlow night. He was originally selected with pick 20, playing 136 games and kicking 118 goals to date. He is a one-time Brownlow Medallist, two-time Leigh Matthews Trophy winner, two-time club best and fairest, two-time All-Australian, two-time Geoff Christian Medallist and the current Fremantle Football Club captain. Imagine the Demons with Fyfe and Martin in their midfield.

Pick 3 – Daniel Talia, Richmond (Originally Dustin Martin)

Talia has been a solid defender for the Crows over the past eight years. He was originally taken with pick 13, playing 142 games and kicking six goals to date. He is a two-time All-Australian, one-time club best and fairest, and one-time Ron Evans Medallist.

Pick 4 – Max Gawn, Fremantle (Originally Anthony Morabito)

Gawn has started to develop as a monster ruckman for the Dees over the past couple of years. He was originally drafted with pick 34, playing 72 games and kicking 38 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian.

Pick 5 – Jack Gunston, North Melbourne (Originally Ben Cunnington)

Gunston has been a fantastic player for the Hawks and Crows, playing an important part in the threepeat. He was originally selected with pick 29, playing 147 games to date – 14 for Adelaide and 133 for Hawthorn – and kicking 290 goals to date, of which 20 were for Adelaide and 270 for Hawthorn.

Pick 6 – Zach Tuohy, Sydney (Originally Gary Rohan)

Tuohy has been a fantastic rebounding defender for the Cats and Blues. He was originally selected with pick 73 in the rookie draft, playing 140 games to date – 120 for Carlton and 20 for Geelong – and kicking 46 goals to date, of which 40 were for Carlton and six for Geelong.

Pick 7 – Tom Scully, West Coast (Originally Brad Sheppard)

Scully is a stamina machine, playing out most of the quarters for the Giants this season. He was originally drafted with pick one and has played 146 games to date – 31 for Melbourne and 115 for GWS – and kicked 70 goals to date, of which six were for Melbourne and 64 were for GWS. He is a one-time Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner.

Pick 8 – Mitch Duncan, Port Adelaide (Originally John Butcher)

Duncan has been a solid midfielder for the Cats over the past eight years. He was originally drafted with pick 28, playing 154 games and kicking 115 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player.

Pick 9 – Michael Barlow, Port Adelaide (Originally Andrew Moore)

Barlow has been a solid player for the Dockers and Suns over the past eight years. He was originally taken with pick eight in the rookie draft, playing 138 games and kicking 91 goals to date. He is a two-time Ross Glendinning Medallist.

Pick 10 – Ben Cunnington, Essendon (Originally Jake Melksham)

Cunnington has been a tough nut in the Roos midfield, becoming an important cog for their engine room. He was originally drafted with pick five, playing 163 games and kicking 65 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest.