Sonny Bill ready to fire for All Blacks after suspension

A fitter and more fired-up Sonny Bill Williams has returned to Sydney with a point to prove for the All Blacks after serving a four-game suspension.

Williams was sent off during New Zealand’s second Test against the British and Irish Lions, having struck the face of Anthony Watson with a shoulder charge.

His comeback from the resultant ban came last weekend, when he played an hour for a Counties Manukau B outfit.

The divisive code hopper has been included in the All Blacks’ squad for the Bledisloe Cup opener and is expected to be unleashed at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

The former NRL superstar has put his time on the sidelines to good use, according to All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster.

“He’s certainly raring to go,” Foster said.

“He’s done his four-game suspension. It’s been an awkward time for him, it’s been tough.

“But he’s made sure that he has used that time smartly, he’s trained well and been able to get on top of a couple of niggles.

“He’s back charging around, you’ve got to sort of hold him back a little bit.”

That won’t be the case on the weekend, when Williams is set to tackle the Wallabies.

Williams knows ANZ Stadium well, having won NRL premierships with both Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs.

“He said he didn’t have the money to live in Double Bay so I don’t think he knows this part of Sydney very well,” Foster laughed, when asked about Williams’ intel.

“He’s clearly lived in Sydney before, but really his eyes are on one task and that’s us doing well on Saturday.

“He’s doing everything he can for this team to make sure we prepare well.”

All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett was full of praise for Williams’ attitude during his suspension.

“He’s as positive as ever,” Barrett said.

“Even throughout the Lions series we saw that of Sonny, he got over it pretty quickly.”