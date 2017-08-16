Tom Mitchell has thrived at Hawthorn but needs help

Tom Mitchell from the Swans was one of Hawthorn’s two big pickups over the 2016 trade period, along with 2014 Rising Star winner Jaeger O’Meara from the Suns.

These two were going to be the future of the club, especially after losing experienced midfielders Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis.

O’Meara has only managed four games this season due to persistent knee issues, similar to what kept him out for two seasons at the Gold Coast. On the other hand, Mitchell has become the leader of the Hawks midfield, going to a whole other level this season.

Mitchell has always been a ball magnet – he actually holds the record for most possessions in an under 18 or state league competition since 2006, racking up 64 touches playing for the Swans reserves in the NEAFL in 2014.

But even with his ball-winning ability, he was behind the likes of Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker and Dan Hannenbery in Sydney and would be used sometimes as a tagger or run-with player. Even with this, he was still able to go out and win his own ball, averaging 27 possessions in 2015 and 28 in 2016.

His move to the Hawks was his opportunity to show what he is capable of – and boy has he delivered!

In 20 games this season, he has gained 711 possessions, leading the next best by 64, with an average of 35.6 a game. He has only gone under 30 possessions once this season and in Round 9 against Collingwood he became the seventh player in VFL-AFL history to break the 50 possessions in a game barrier.

Mitchell is also averaging 14.7 contested possessions, 6.2 clearances and 6.5 tackles, and has kicked ten goals this season.

But the Hawks are currently 12th on the ladder. Mitchell is a stoppage king, almost always handballs more than kicks, and doesn’t rank too high in metres gained, so is not the most effective attacking player. That means those around him aren’t delivering Mitchell the help he needs, and it’s hurting the team.

That the next best Hawk for possessions is the retiring Luke Hodge, in 58th with an average of 24.1 per game, is scary. And you need to go all the way to 81 to find their next best, which is winger Isaac Smith, averaging 22.7.

Guys like Liam Shiels, Will Langford, Luke Breust, Jaeger O’Meara (when healthy) and young Daniel Howe need to be more effective in 2018 if the Hawks want to be competitive again.

Ryan Burton has been one of the shinning lights this season and is the favourite for this year’s Rising Star award. He has found himself a spot as a defender this season, averaging 21.2 disposals, and will move into the midfield into the future.

I can already imagine Mitchell lining up with O’Meara and Burton in the middle in 2018 – and it’s a scary prospect.