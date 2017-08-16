A tribute to Dennis Armfield – Carlton’s ultimate clubman

In recent weeks, AFL legends Luke Hodge, Nick Riewoldt, Sam Mitchell and Jobe Watson have announced their retirement effective from the end of the season. The 2017 retiring class boasts multiple best and fairest awards, a Brownlow medalist (Watson or Mitchell, take your pick) and premierships.

They deserve to be celebrated. So too, does another.

A player who was not always an automatic selection.

One who, when omitted, would return to the VFL and apply himself so as to win back his position. A consummate clubman.

Number 27 for the Carlton Football club.

Dennis Armfield.

Anyone who has played at a football club knows the value of teammates who are totally committed, set the standards and create a positive attitude. Those players are gold.

Dennis won Carlton’s 2012 best clubman award and deservedly so.

Importantly, Dennis is by no means one dimensional. His contributions off the field are profound and significant.

His voluntary work at Odyssey House and Parkville youth detention centre was recognised when he was presented with the 2015 Jim Stynes medal – the AFL award that acknowledges meaningful contributions in the community.

Dennis’ sincere commitment to those in less fortunate circumstances was inspirational. He chose to engage, understand and not judge.

When Brendon Bolton arrived at Carlton, his mandate was to change attitudes and culture. It was no coincidence that he added Dennis to the leadership group. Leadership is about personality, integrity and skills not solely related to football. In doing so, Bolton made an important statement. Trust it is not lost on others.

Kevin Sheedy and David Parkin preached the necessity of being productively occupied between games and training sessions, and to plan for life after football. It has now become standard, but this was not always so. Seeking a degree on podiatry is evidence that Dennis understood the message.

When football concludes, he has a profession open to him, although one suspects social work may be his calling. Whatever, he has ensured he has options.

Quite deliberately, I have not talked of football yet, but that is not to underestimate his career. Dennis has played 143 games and kicked 75 goals more than the rest of us. That doesn’t happen by accident.

To give some perspective, he and Matthew Kreuzer were selected in the same draft, in 2007. Kreuzer was taken at No.1 when Melbourne were inept enough to beat Carlton and missed the prize selection. Dennis’ name was called at number 46. Yet, it was only last season that Kreuzer went past Dennis in games played.

Dennis has been one of the great survivors. He came to the game late, first playing the game seriously in his mid-teens and was almost 21 when drafted. To have survived in the AFL system at the highest level for a decade is to be admired.

Dennis will be remembered for his pace and tackling. A favourite memory was a match last year against Adelaide when Dennis kicked his team’s entire first-quarter score. Not only that, but his three first-quarter goals were all from 50-metres plus. His reliability in kicking for goal was a hallmark of his game and something which distinguished him from many of Carlton’s forwards over recent years.

Dennis was a valued ambassador. He actively supported the LGBTI day and may have played a part in arranging the orange socks worn by Carlton players to mark the occasion. He embraced the women’s league (as we all did), being an assistant coach for the Blues team in the AFLW.

He is enlightened, principled and an enthusiastic advocate according to conscience in a changing world. In years to come, the only question will be why we hadn’t all thought like Dennis. More power to him.

At age 30, with his time up, Dennis penned a fine letter to the Blues’ members and supporters. It spoke of his love for the game and the Carlton Football Club. It was clearly important for him to be a one club player, and he thanked all those who supported him over the journey.

It’s hard not to think it is those very people who are praising him, and that he has repaid their faith many times over.

There will be better footballers, but not necessarily players who have contributed both on and off the field, and who exemplify the values in sport we admire.

As a non-Carlton football supporter, may I say, hats off to Dennis and well played. We wish you every success in whatever life has in store for you.

I will applaud Hodge, Riewoldt, Mitchell and Watson loudly and with passion. And will do equally with Dennis.

Never liked his haircuts, though.