Michael Cheika has named his team for the Wallabies’ opening Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship game of 2017, bringing back Kurtley Beale for his first Australian appearance since the Rugby World Cup.
Rugby league convert Curtis Rona is a surprise inclusion, being named on the wing for his international debut in place of Dane Haylett-Petty, who has been ruled out with a bicep injury.
Outside of Rona, there are few selections that will shock Wallabies fans. Skipper Michael Hooper will be partnered with Ned Hanigan and Sean McMahon in the back row, while regular fullback Israel Folau and Brumbies winger Henry Speight will join Rona as the side’s back three.
MORE TO COME…
Wallabies team to play New Zealand in Bledisloe 1
1. Scott Sio (32 Tests)
2. Stephen Moore (120 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (12 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (12 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (3 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (68 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (15 Tests)
9. Will Genia (78 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (45 Tests)
11. Curtis Rona (Debut)
12. Kurtley Beale (60 Tests)
13. Samu Kerevi (8 Tests)
14. Henry Speight (12 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (55 Tests)
Reserves
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (71 Tests)
17. Tom Robertson (9 Tests)
18. Sekope Kepu (80 Tests)
19. Rob Simmons (71 Tests)
20. Lopeti Timani (7 Tests)
21. Nick Phipps (52 Tests)
22. Reece Hodge (13 Tests)
23. Tevita Kuridrani (47 Tests)
August 17th 2017 @ 1:36pm
Fionn said | August 17th 2017 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
Ugh.
I’m getting bored of being Captain Negativity, but this was even worse than I had feared.
Moore, Hanigan, McMahon starting, while Robertson and Phipps are on the bench? Why isn’t Timani starting? Why isn’t TPN? Does our back-row not matter?
Is defence optional? Ugh.
Good to see Rona getting a go, however, good luck to him.
August 17th 2017 @ 1:37pm
Fin said | August 17th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Well deserved Curtis go hard. Bit surprised to see Moore start otherwise no real shocks.
August 17th 2017 @ 1:37pm
Cynical Play said | August 17th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Midfield. Turnstile.
August 17th 2017 @ 1:37pm
Joe said | August 17th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Congrats to Curtis Rona. Looks about the right team. Hope they do well.
August 17th 2017 @ 1:39pm
Hoy said | August 17th 2017 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
I wasn’t too far off… I picked Kepu, Timani and DHP… Happy for Rona.
I think our backrow is going to get manhandled badly. Why won’t Cheika pick a big body in the backrow?
August 17th 2017 @ 1:41pm
Sportstragic said | August 17th 2017 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
Good luck to the Wallabies!! We will need it.