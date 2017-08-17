Michael Cheika has named his team for the Wallabies’ opening Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship game of 2017, bringing back Kurtley Beale for his first Australian appearance since the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby league convert Curtis Rona is a surprise inclusion, being named on the wing for his international debut in place of Dane Haylett-Petty, who has been ruled out with a bicep injury.

Outside of Rona, there are few selections that will shock Wallabies fans. Skipper Michael Hooper will be partnered with Ned Hanigan and Sean McMahon in the back row, while regular fullback Israel Folau and Brumbies winger Henry Speight will join Rona as the side’s back three.

Wallabies team to play New Zealand in Bledisloe 1

1. Scott Sio (32 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (120 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (12 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (12 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (3 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (68 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (15 Tests)

9. Will Genia (78 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (45 Tests)

11. Curtis Rona (Debut)

12. Kurtley Beale (60 Tests)

13. Samu Kerevi (8 Tests)

14. Henry Speight (12 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (55 Tests)

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (71 Tests)

17. Tom Robertson (9 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (80 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (71 Tests)

20. Lopeti Timani (7 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (52 Tests)

22. Reece Hodge (13 Tests)

23. Tevita Kuridrani (47 Tests)