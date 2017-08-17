Mal Meninga’s stunning solution to the Titans’ uncivil war

“Keep both Neil Henry and Jarryd Hayne, and make Hayne captain”.

Trust the visionary Mal Meninga to support the two protagonists at the Titans, when other pundits have suggested both be sacked, or that either coach Neil Henry, or overpaid superstar Jarryd Hayne be let go.

Nobody has better credentials than Meninga.

He’s a Canberra, Queensland, and Kangaroo legend who should have been made an Immortal years ago and who went on to become the most successful coach in Origin history before taking on the Kangaroos coaching job.

That ticks all the possible boxes in the 13-man code.

And the Titans board would be dead-set stupid not to take Meninga’s advice.

Having said that, Hayne dodges a bullet if he stays.

He’s on a $1.2 million a season contract, but he’s playing like a $120,000 rookie.

And it all started when he was fined by the Titans senior playing group for his slackness at pre-season training – hardly a good start for the best footballer at the club on the biggest contract.

And despite the odd moment of expected genius, Hayne hasn’t fired as expected. He’s a flawed genius.

“By making him captain, he will have additional responsibilities,” Meninga added.

Big call at a crisis time for the Gold Coast club.

But Hayne has form in the ‘clash with coaches’ stakes.

First up was both Brian Smith and Jason Taylor at Parramatta – both quit.

Then Michael Hagan at Parramatta, who quit saying Hayne didn’t live up to expectations,.

And after reachig the 2009 NRL grand final, Daniel Anderson was sacked the following year, and Stephen Kearney trod the same path in 2012. Ricky Stuart also quit the following year.

That’s a litany of Parramatta disasters, that also included a serious salary cap disclosure.

Not for one second am I suggesting Hayne is the sole reason why Parramatta coaches used the exit door with such regularity, but Hayne was the best player at the club. He conclusively proved in 2009 with six successive man of the match awards, an unheard of streak, and winning the Dally M, that he was the best on the roster.

And here we go again, without the six successive awards, and the Dally M.

There have been a couple of other related movements in the last day.

Youngsters Ash Taylor (22), and Kane Elgey (23) have added fuel to the fire by saying they won’t re-sign with the club if Henry stays on a coach.

Bad call from two wet behind the ears virtual rookies who have been around for ‘five minutes’, especially as two senior players in Kiwi international Kevin Proctor, and NSW Origin hooker Nathan Peats have told Titans CEO Graham Annesley they fully support Henry as coach.

Annesley has described the situation as “complex” – and it’s been further fuelled by leaks.

Have they come from the board?

If so they are playing a very dangerous game.

What will make it very interesting if the beleaguered Titans, having lost their last four games totalling 146-36, beat Parramatta tonight at ANZ Stadium – as Hayne is out with an ankle injury.

That will really set the cat among the pigeons.