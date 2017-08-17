Matt Lucas bolts to the Brumbies

Waratahs scrumhalf Matt Lucas has defected to their Australian rivals the Brumbies, with the ACT-based franchise announcing today the 25-year-old had signed a two-year deal with the team.

Lucas, originally from Queensland, had spent almost his entire rugby career in New South Wales prior to today’s announcement.

In a Brumbies press release, Lucas said he was “excited to be moving to the Brumbies” and was “looking forward to getting to Canberra, settling in and producing [his] best.”

He spent four seasons with the Waratahs, but only made 33 appearances during his tenure as he was often forced to accept the backup role behind Nick Phipps.

The Brumbies already have talent at the scrumhalf position in Joe Powell and Ryan Lonergan, but the new arrival said he was “looking forward to working with them in order for [them], as a team, to be able to push towards winning another Super Rugby title.”

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said he was “sure [Lucas] will be a great addition to the Brumbies.

“Matt has a strong pass, kicks well off both feet and is a threat in attack. He is also a very good defender and is happy to get stuck in.”

Lucas had also spent time with the Sydney Rays, formerly known as the North Harbour Rays, in the National Rugby Championship and skippered the side in 2016.

Whether he will continue to play with the Rays in 2017 is unclear.

The Brumbies struggled in 2017, only winning six of their 15 games. That was still good enough to finish first in the woeful Australian conference, however, allowing the club to play finals.

Unsurprisingly, they were no match for the Hurricanes in the quarter-final, losing 35-16.