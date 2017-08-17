McKenzie, Squire in for Bledisloe opener

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has sprung a major surprise ahead of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Sydney, opting for young gun Damian McKenzie at fullback.
The 22-year-old livewire, who enjoyed a stellar Super Rugby campaign with the Chiefs, is the main beneficiary of a backline reshuffle.
He will play in the black No.15 jumper for just the second time, while incumbent fullback Ben Smith moves onto the right edge.
Rieko Ioane, who missed July’s third British and Irish Lions Test through illness, has been named ahead of Waisake Naholo and Israel Dagg on the other wing.
Ryan Crotty and the returning Sonny Bill Williams are in midfield.
“We just think that for this game in particular, Damian has been playing really well and it gives us a better-balanced back three, aerially – and Rieko as we know is really strong too,” Hansen said.
“Our midfield combination is a one-two-three hit. We think the combination of Sonny and Crotty is the best one, they complement each other well.”
With star hooker Dane Coles ruled out earlier this week, the All Blacks forward line takes on a similar complexion to that seen against the Lions, with four of the tight five coming from the Crusaders.
However, in another surprise, bruising Highlanders loose forward Liam Squire has earned the nod at blindside ahead of 81-Test veteran Jerome Kaino.
The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has been left out altogether.
With several of his All Blacks regulars leaving Kiwi shores post-Lions, Hansen has also been forced to make changes to his bench.
Blues prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi will replace ex-teammate Charlie Faumuina as the All Blacks’ back-up tighthead, while Lima Sopoaga has been rewarded for his patience, named as reserve first-five behind Beauden Barrett.
Hansen said his side were determined to hang onto the Bledisloe, having won the trans-Tasman trophy 14 years on the bounce.
“It’s the biggest trophy we play for outside of the World Cup and it means a lot to the group – it’s part of who are we, and our legacy is about honouring, respecting and enhancing the jersey,” Hansen said.
“We’ve held this trophy for a while, and no one wants to be part of giving it up.”
NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (c), Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. RESERVES: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Luke Romano, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.
Ruka said | August 17th 2017 @ 6:45am | ! Report
This may sound arrogant but you can’t help but feel some players are being rested to even the ledger up a little.
Israel Dagg is still miles ahead of DMac and Squires yes he’s good and coming through but Kaino is still the better of the two.
It’s also a bit of a slap in the face to the Wallabies when the ABs clearly are not putting their best team forward. Yes it;s still an ABs team however DMac is 4th choice FB at best, after Smith, Dagg, J Barrett (injured) then DMac.
Aaron Cruden although he is leaving New Zealand is still the second best 10 in the country and he isn’t even on the bench.
Fionn said | August 17th 2017 @ 7:14am | ! Report
Is Kaino still injured, has Dagg picked up an injury?
I don’t see why Jordie Barrett is ahead of DMac after the 2017 season (and Jordie is injured). The All Blacks lost the Lions series through poor goal-kicking, they’ve got to rectify that through DMac (who I assume has to be kicking) and Sopoaga on the bench.
soapit said | August 17th 2017 @ 7:05am | ! Report
not sure its to even the ledger but it does have a feeling of taking the opportunity to rest some and try out others.
still a good team.
Ben said | August 17th 2017 @ 7:12am | ! Report
Is Kaino clearly the better???
I would argue hes past his best at 34. Yeah i still rate him highly but Squire has been bursting at the seams lately and his size pace power and physicality along with a high level of enthusiasm has been obvious.
Kaino hasnt got much left in the tank at his age…a transition has to occur sometime.
Squire is certainly way ahead of Dixon.
Also Crudens not on the bench cos hes not in the squad..just like Fekitoa.
Hardly disrepecting or a slap in the face to Australia cos theres a couple of selections you dont agree with….
Riccardo said | August 17th 2017 @ 7:23am | ! Report
Not surprised about Damien to be honest. With Bender only having a couple of games in this championship before sabbatical McKenzie ‘s inclusion at the back was probably telegraphed although Dagg carrying a niggle may have contributed to him running on.
I was, however, surprised that Jerome is making way for Squire. Liam is returning from injury but I don’t think Kaino is carrying any injury. Resting maybe? Or is this a signal that Jerome is being held back, similar to Mealamu when Hore overtook him.
Ioane obviously figures big in the wise mens’ thoughts and you’ve got to fit Bender in somewhere too.
Tu’ungafasi fills the role vacated by Charlie but has big boots to fill. Lima is perhaps fortunate that Aaron has taken the dollars; he hasn’t been as convincing for his province this year.
Surprised ALB is not running out. For me Williams is more attractive as an impact player, leaving aside the debate around whether he should be there (he shouldn’t).
Still a strong side but the All Blacks have shown themselves to be vulnerable lately, either through discipline, not converting penalty opportunities, to a good kick chase game and shallow defense compromising their pace and pass game.
Not sure the Wallabies are good enough to take advantage, especially at set-piece, but I reckon they will have taken notice.
Brizvegas said | August 17th 2017 @ 7:33am | ! Report
Having the luxury of depth enables the ABs to bring in Dmac and Squire to the Game plan they have in playing against the Wallabies. There is the combination of structure for set plays but the added extra of flair both through the midfield ala Williams to B Smith or Dmac to an attacking back 3 including Ioanne. It is the defensive pattern that will be interesting but with Cane, Squire and Read who are all work horses with Ardie off the bench will make for an interesting game. It is the Wallabies team i am waiting to see