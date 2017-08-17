NATHAN BURKE: To improve our game, coaches must ditch the extra handball

The game of AFL is great, but all of us – fans, players, coaches and administrators – would admit it could be better. So if we agree it can improve, whose responsibility is it to make it better?

The administrators think they hold the key to the spectacle of the game. That’s why they continually tweak the rules and definitions to change the way it is played.

The deliberate out of bounds rule is an obvious case in point. The administrators want fewer throw ins, therefore introduce an interpretation that penalizes anyone who doesn’t do their utmost to keep the ball in play. It’s the classic cause and effect scenario re-enacted on the footy field.

Less obvious are the incorrect disposal interpretations, which seem to be the latest ‘issue’ regarding umpires.

In our desire to keep the play moving, we have clouded what is and isn’t prior opportunity. Was the ball knocked free or was it disposed of correctly? Whichever way we go on this rule you can bet that the look of the game is foremost on the minds of those making the decision.

The fans, unfortunately, have little input apart from voicing their opinions in the hope that the administrators take notice. While the phrase “we listen to our fans” is trotted out a lot, you wonder how much impact they really have.

To be totally honest, the players have no ability to make the game better at all. Off the field, they can by being more open with their thoughts and giving their time to the media, however on the field they can do nothing.

You might ask why. After all, it is the players who deliver the spectacle. Why shouldn’t they be held responsible for the look of the game?

The fact is, the way the players play is scripted and directed to within an inch of its life by the coaches. If players over handball, it’s because a coach wants them to. If players go backwards or sideways, it’s because the coach has directed them too.

Very few actions on the field these days are unsanctioned by the coaches.

Personally, we need to hold them accountable to the spectacle of the game far more than we currently do. We allow them to diminish the spectacle in the name of winning and, in some cases, not wanting to lose by too much.

There is one glaring way to make the game better. It is a reduction of 60. Not reducing the number of interchanges to 60, but reducing the number of handballs per team by 60. This can’t be accomplished by changing the rules, but can be through coaching.

Coaches must simply tell players to stop handballing to players with their back to goal – that would be a great start. It annoys the hell out of me when players break free from a contest in the middle of the ground, the forwards see this and take off on a lead only to find themselves out of position because the player with the ball is trying to do the old one-two with a dopey ruckman parked five metres ahead of him.

I have no doubt players do this because they can selfishly rack up an extra 6-8 possessions by getting the ball back after a handball. The more it stays in your area, the more touches you get.

Coaches must insist that the first man out of congestion who is running forward must kick the ball. I have no doubt forwards would absolutely love this rule because you instantly increase the number of inside 50s, kicks, marks and – hopefully – goals.

The rules can stay the same, the congestion would cease, the ball will be kicked more and there would be infinitely fewer groans from supporters who wouldn’t have to cry “just kick the bloody thing” so often.

So coaches, if you care about the game and if you are indeed custodians of it, then do something about it. Stop the incessant and unnecessary handballs. Instruct your players that when running forward they must kick the ball down the field to where you have players waiting for it.

It’s not so hard and, in the future, the first coach to reduce the total number of possessions per game from 400 to 340 will be seen as a pioneer. It may just lead to success. And we all know what success breeds… copycats.

Do this, and we will have a game that resembles the golden era of the late 90s with the athletic ability and skill of 2017. Now that would be a better game to watch.