Round 22 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 17 Aug 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 22 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans

7:50pm Friday 18 August, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

No Change

Sydney Swans

IN: Josh P Kennedy

OUT: Nic Newman (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide Power

1:45pm Saturday 19 August, Mars Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Dale Morris, Jason Johannisen

OUT: Jack Redpath (Suspension), Mitch Wallis (Omitted)

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Riley Bonner, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper

OUT: Brendon Ah Chee (Omitted), Jarman Impey (Omitted), Jasper Pittard (Calf)

NEW: Todd Marshall

Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats

2:10pm Saturday 19 August, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Tim Broomhead, Josh Daicos, Josh Smith

OUT: Alex Fasolo (Shoulder), Jordan De Goey (Hip), Tyson Goldsack (Soreness)

NEW: Josh Daicos

Geelong Cats

IN: Wylie Buzza, Mitch Duncan

OUT: Rhys Stanley (Calf), Brandan Parfitt (Omitted)

GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles

4:35pm Saturday 19 August, Spotless Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Adam Tomlinson, Devon Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Shane Mumford

OUT: Dawson Simpson (Omitted), Matthew Kennedy (Omitted), Steve Johnson (Knee), Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Tom Barrass, Josh Hill

OUT: Jackson Nelson (Omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (Omitted)

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers

7:25pm Saturday 19 August, Metricon Stadium

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Jack Leslie, Pearce Hanley, Brayden Fiorini, Keegan Brooksby, Jesse Lonergan, Mitch Hallahan

OUT: Jarryd Lyons (Ankle), Jack Bowes (Omitted), Alex Sexton (Omitted), Jack Scrimshaw (Omitted), Sean Lemmens (Ankle), Daniel Currie (Foot)

Essendon Bombers

IN: Michael Hartley, Zach Merrett, Craig Bird, Tom Bellchambers, Mark Baguley, Joshua Begley

OUT: Travis Colyer (Omitted), Matthew Leuenberger (Ankle), Ben Howlett (Omitted), Michael Hurley (Calf), Jobe Watson (Managed), Matt Dea (Omitted)

NEW: Joshua Begley

Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks

7:25pm Saturday 19 August, Etihad Stadium

Carlton Blues

IN: Ciaran Byrne

OUT: Dennis Armfield (Omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Jaeger O’Meara, Paul Puopolo

OUT: Conor Glass (Omitted), Teia Miles (Omitted)

Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions

1:10pm Sunday 20 August, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jesse Hogan, Billy Stretch, Ben Kennedy, Corey Maynard

OUT: Jack Viney (Foot)

(three to be omitted)

Brisbane Lions

IN: Ben Keays, Sam Skinner, Tom Cutler, Alex Witherden

OUT: Cedric Cox (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

3:20pm Sunday 20 August, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Nick Riewoldt, Tom Hickey, Jack Lonie

OUT: None

(three to be omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Jed Anderson, Jack Ziebell, Ben McKay

OUT: None

NEW: Ben McKay

(three to be omitted)

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers

4:40pm Sunday 20 August, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Ryan Nyhuis, Hayden Crozier, Harley Bennell, Tommy Sheridan

OUT: Lachie Neale (Knee)

NEW: Harley Bennell

(three to be omitted)

Richmond Tigers

IN: Ben Lennon, Jacob Townsend, Oleg Markov, Jack Graham

OUT: Josh Caddy (Hamstring)

NEW: Jack Graham

(three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.