Round 22 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 22 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans
7:50pm Friday 18 August, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
No Change
Sydney Swans
IN: Josh P Kennedy
OUT: Nic Newman (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide Power
1:45pm Saturday 19 August, Mars Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Dale Morris, Jason Johannisen
OUT: Jack Redpath (Suspension), Mitch Wallis (Omitted)
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Riley Bonner, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper
OUT: Brendon Ah Chee (Omitted), Jarman Impey (Omitted), Jasper Pittard (Calf)
NEW: Todd Marshall
Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats
2:10pm Saturday 19 August, MCG
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Tim Broomhead, Josh Daicos, Josh Smith
OUT: Alex Fasolo (Shoulder), Jordan De Goey (Hip), Tyson Goldsack (Soreness)
NEW: Josh Daicos
Geelong Cats
IN: Wylie Buzza, Mitch Duncan
OUT: Rhys Stanley (Calf), Brandan Parfitt (Omitted)
GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles
4:35pm Saturday 19 August, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Adam Tomlinson, Devon Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Shane Mumford
OUT: Dawson Simpson (Omitted), Matthew Kennedy (Omitted), Steve Johnson (Knee), Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted)
West Coast Eagles
IN: Tom Barrass, Josh Hill
OUT: Jackson Nelson (Omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (Omitted)
Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers
7:25pm Saturday 19 August, Metricon Stadium
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Jack Leslie, Pearce Hanley, Brayden Fiorini, Keegan Brooksby, Jesse Lonergan, Mitch Hallahan
OUT: Jarryd Lyons (Ankle), Jack Bowes (Omitted), Alex Sexton (Omitted), Jack Scrimshaw (Omitted), Sean Lemmens (Ankle), Daniel Currie (Foot)
Essendon Bombers
IN: Michael Hartley, Zach Merrett, Craig Bird, Tom Bellchambers, Mark Baguley, Joshua Begley
OUT: Travis Colyer (Omitted), Matthew Leuenberger (Ankle), Ben Howlett (Omitted), Michael Hurley (Calf), Jobe Watson (Managed), Matt Dea (Omitted)
NEW: Joshua Begley
Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks
7:25pm Saturday 19 August, Etihad Stadium
Carlton Blues
IN: Ciaran Byrne
OUT: Dennis Armfield (Omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Jaeger O’Meara, Paul Puopolo
OUT: Conor Glass (Omitted), Teia Miles (Omitted)
Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions
1:10pm Sunday 20 August, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jesse Hogan, Billy Stretch, Ben Kennedy, Corey Maynard
OUT: Jack Viney (Foot)
(three to be omitted)
Brisbane Lions
IN: Ben Keays, Sam Skinner, Tom Cutler, Alex Witherden
OUT: Cedric Cox (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
3:20pm Sunday 20 August, Etihad Stadium
St Kilda Saints
IN: Nick Riewoldt, Tom Hickey, Jack Lonie
OUT: None
(three to be omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Jed Anderson, Jack Ziebell, Ben McKay
OUT: None
NEW: Ben McKay
(three to be omitted)
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers
4:40pm Sunday 20 August, Domain Stadium
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Ryan Nyhuis, Hayden Crozier, Harley Bennell, Tommy Sheridan
OUT: Lachie Neale (Knee)
NEW: Harley Bennell
(three to be omitted)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Ben Lennon, Jacob Townsend, Oleg Markov, Jack Graham
OUT: Josh Caddy (Hamstring)
NEW: Jack Graham
(three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.
August 17th 2017 @ 6:42pm
Cat said | August 17th 2017 @ 6:42pm | ! Report
Ah good, finally get to see Buzza and Menz in the same game.
August 17th 2017 @ 6:53pm
Mattyb said | August 17th 2017 @ 6:53pm | ! Report
I’ll be interested to see how GWS look with Cameron back. I’ve thought they’ve looked much better with him out of the side. I would have brought back Cameron and dropped Lobb. Still think Lobbs a great player but they’ve just seemed better balanced lately and now might be to tall up forward again.
August 17th 2017 @ 7:38pm
Ben of Phnom Penh said | August 17th 2017 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
Friday night should be fun, though I suspect the positive vibe around the Swans’ camp will be rattled come the final siren.