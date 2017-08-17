 

Round 22 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    The teams for Round 22 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans

    7:50pm Friday 18 August, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    No Change

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Josh P Kennedy
    OUT: Nic Newman (Omitted)

    Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide Power

    1:45pm Saturday 19 August, Mars Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Dale Morris, Jason Johannisen
    OUT: Jack Redpath (Suspension), Mitch Wallis (Omitted)

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Riley Bonner, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper
    OUT: Brendon Ah Chee (Omitted), Jarman Impey (Omitted), Jasper Pittard (Calf)
    NEW: Todd Marshall

    Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats

    2:10pm Saturday 19 August, MCG

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Tim Broomhead, Josh Daicos, Josh Smith
    OUT: Alex Fasolo (Shoulder), Jordan De Goey (Hip), Tyson Goldsack (Soreness)
    NEW: Josh Daicos

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Wylie Buzza, Mitch Duncan
    OUT: Rhys Stanley (Calf), Brandan Parfitt (Omitted)

    GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles

    4:35pm Saturday 19 August, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Adam Tomlinson, Devon Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Shane Mumford
    OUT: Dawson Simpson (Omitted), Matthew Kennedy (Omitted), Steve Johnson (Knee), Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted)

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Tom Barrass, Josh Hill
    OUT: Jackson Nelson (Omitted), Sharrod Wellingham (Omitted)

    Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers

    7:25pm Saturday 19 August, Metricon Stadium

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Jack Leslie, Pearce Hanley, Brayden Fiorini, Keegan Brooksby, Jesse Lonergan, Mitch Hallahan
    OUT: Jarryd Lyons (Ankle), Jack Bowes (Omitted), Alex Sexton (Omitted), Jack Scrimshaw (Omitted), Sean Lemmens (Ankle), Daniel Currie (Foot)

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Michael Hartley, Zach Merrett, Craig Bird, Tom Bellchambers, Mark Baguley, Joshua Begley
    OUT: Travis Colyer (Omitted), Matthew Leuenberger (Ankle), Ben Howlett (Omitted), Michael Hurley (Calf), Jobe Watson (Managed), Matt Dea (Omitted)
    NEW: Joshua Begley

    Carlton Blues vs Hawthorn Hawks

    7:25pm Saturday 19 August, Etihad Stadium

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Ciaran Byrne
    OUT: Dennis Armfield (Omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Jaeger O’Meara, Paul Puopolo
    OUT: Conor Glass (Omitted), Teia Miles (Omitted)

    Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions

    1:10pm Sunday 20 August, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jesse Hogan, Billy Stretch, Ben Kennedy, Corey Maynard
    OUT: Jack Viney (Foot)

    (three to be omitted)

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Ben Keays, Sam Skinner, Tom Cutler, Alex Witherden
    OUT: Cedric Cox (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    3:20pm Sunday 20 August, Etihad Stadium

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Nick Riewoldt, Tom Hickey, Jack Lonie
    OUT: None

    (three to be omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Jed Anderson, Jack Ziebell, Ben McKay
    OUT: None
    NEW: Ben McKay

    (three to be omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers

    4:40pm Sunday 20 August, Domain Stadium

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Ryan Nyhuis, Hayden Crozier, Harley Bennell, Tommy Sheridan
    OUT: Lachie Neale (Knee)
    NEW: Harley Bennell

    (three to be omitted)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Ben Lennon, Jacob Townsend, Oleg Markov, Jack Graham
    OUT: Josh Caddy (Hamstring)
    NEW: Jack Graham

    (three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

