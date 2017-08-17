Smaller gloves for Mayweather and McGregor

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have got their wish to fight in smaller gloves.

But not before being chastised by a Nevada boxing official for using the issue to hype their fight later this month.

Nevada boxing regulators on Wednesday gave the two fighters an exemption to a rule requiring 10-ounce gloves for fights at 154 pounds, approving 8-ounce gloves for the August 26 bout.

Representatives of both fighters appeared before the Nevada State Athletic Commission to request the waiver.

Commissioners also approved veteran referee Robert Byrd as the third man in the ring for the fight.

Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell said he was comfortable with the fighters using smaller gloves, but unhappy that they used the issue to sell the fight on social media.

“I do not like the Nevada State Athletic Commission being used as a pawn in a social media battle,” Marnell said.

Under Nevada regulations, 10-ounce gloves are required in fights above 147 pounds and the bout is set for 154 pounds. But Mayweather has worn 8-ounce gloves most of his career, and McGregor has worn 4-ounce gloves in his UFC fights.

McGregor said the gloves will only speed up the end of the fight, which he earlier predicted wouldn’t last four rounds.

“I believe now that gloves are eight ounces I don’t believe he makes it out of the second round,” McGregor said.

“I do not see him absorbing the blows in the first two rounds.”

Mayweather’s promoter, Leonard Ellerbe, said his fighter is also more comfortable in smaller gloves and would use them to stop McGregor.

“The fight is going to end in a knockout, I’m very confident,” Ellerbe said.

“And it will probably be early.”