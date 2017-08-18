Australian Boomers vs China: FIBA Asia Cup quarter-final live scores, blog

The Australian Boomers will be out to continue their domination at the FIBA Asia Cup, when they take on China in the quarter-finals. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1:30pm (AEST).
The Boomers have been excellent during their first foray into the Asian competition, playing without their NBA superstars, and arguably some of the bigger NBL players.
The only Rio Olympian on the squad, David Andersen has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with injury, but it’s been forward Mitch Creek leading the way after he recently spent time in the NBA’s summer league.
Australia have come away with three big wins during the group stage, going over Japan 84-68, Hong Kong 99-58 and Chinese Taipei 90-50.
All of those wins have seen Australia unchallenged at either end of the floor, with Creek averaging 15.7 points and almost two steals a game. Sydney Kings star Brad Newley has also been on fire, leading the way for assists and adding plenty at the offensive end as he did during the previous NBL season.
As a team, the Boomers are going at more than 60 per cent from the field, although their shooting behind the arc is down to 30. China do hold an edge there, but haven’t faced a defence like the Aussies yet.
The Chinese team played the Philippines, Qatar and Iraq during the group stage, losing their first game by nine, before picking up a pair of narrow victories to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
A 25-point win over Qatar put them in good stead, before they held their nerve to beat Iraq 61-60 in a low-scoring game.
That moved them into the qualification matches for the quarter-final, where they came away with another tight two-point win over Syria.
While China are proving their worth in getting out of tight situations, the quality of opponent leaves plenty to be desired, as does their discipline with the team conceding 20 fouls per game and being out re-bounded comprehensively.
If they are to fire here, then Ailun Guo will be the key man. He has averaged 18 points per game for the tournament, the guard also chipping in with creativity and good perimeter defence.
Recently, an all-NBL Australian team toured China, losing the series. While much of the team is similar for the Boomers, there was some serious home-cooking during that series for the hosts, and playing in Lebanon will not afford them the same level of decisions.
The winner will move onto the semifinals with a likely match-up against New Zealand, who play Jordan in their quarter-final.
Prediction
The Boomers should be far too strong for China here. Despite the Chinese beating the NBL team at home, playing out of China has been a bridge to far in the past, and will be here with the Boomers matching up better man for man across the roster.
Boomers by 18.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this quarter-final from 1:30am (AEST)
1:50am
Scott Pryde said | 1:50am | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
SLAM! Steal at the half court and it’s Creek racing away for the transition jam.
China a quick miss, then Creek a missed lay up in transition. China another missed three, but then a long rebound and they can hold for the final shot of the quarter.
It’s Ailun Guo who is able to go down the lane and he makes a tough lay up.
Interesting first quarter that. China came flying out of the blocks, a timeout sent Australia on a 13-2 run to catch up, then China put the brakes on that to be relatively close at the end of 1.
Australia – 26
China – 23
1:48am
Scott Pryde said | 1:48am | ! Report
Q1 1′
Kay makes both.
Australia – 24
China – 21
1:48am
Scott Pryde said | 1:48am | ! Report
Q1 1′
Li Gen is shooting the lights out in this one! He brings China back to within 1 on the three from the right wing, before China commit yet another foul.
This time it’s Kay to the line.
Australia – 22
China – 21
1:47am
Scott Pryde said | 1:47am | ! Report
Q1 1′
That’s a hell of a lot better from China as the lane opens up for Guo on the back door and he lays it in.
No stopping Brandt at the other end either, who makes the hook shot out of the lane.
Australia – 22
China – 18
1:46am
Scott Pryde said | 1:46am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Cadee makes both.
Australia on a 13-2 run.
Australia – 20
China – 16
1:46am
Scott Pryde said | 1:46am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Full court press for the Boomers, and they are suddenly rolling. Cadee grabs the steal and then is fouled going back up.
Australia – 18
China – 16
1:45am
Scott Pryde said | 1:45am | ! Report
Q1 2′
Bit more pressure up the floor from the Boomers this time. Much better defensive set and a rushed shot on the end of the shot clock misses.
Good ball movement for the Boomers and it’s McCarron shooting a three that falls.
Australia – 18
China – 16
1:44am
Scott Pryde said | 1:44am | ! Report
Q1 3′
Creek makes the extra. All of a sudden, the lead is 1.
Australia – 15
China – 16
1:44am
Scott Pryde said | 1:44am | ! Report
Q1 3′
That might settle the Boomers down a little. Brandt in the high post and he throws a ball out to Cadee who makes a three.
Better defence and China miss, before Cadee throws a bounce pass towards the baseline for Creek who makes a lovely backdoor cut and scores through the contact. And one opportunity.
Australia – 14
China – 16
1:43am
Scott Pryde said | 1:43am | ! Report
Q1 4′
China now defending in a zone, and the Australian’s take a bad three through Kickert. It misses, but Creek is there for the offensive board and put back.
China make a quick bucket at the other end though.
Australia – 9
China – 16
1:42am
Scott Pryde said | 1:42am | ! Report
Q1 4′
Timeout called by Andrej Lemanis.
Australia – 7
China – 14