The Australian Test team is about to embark on a two-Test tour to Bangladesh and several of those players will also go straight to India for a One-Day and Twenty20 series.

A 14-player squad has been named for the five-game One-Day series in India during September and October.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Faulkner will both return to the side.

“Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series,” National Selector Trevor Hohns said.

“James Faulkner is a solid One-Day campaigner and is very familiar with sub-continent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side.”

Interestingly, the schedule for the tour has yet to be locked in but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indor and Kolkata will host games.

Meanwhile, a 13-man Twenty20 squad has been announced with Tim Paine being rewarded for his consistent form.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc has been left out of both squads as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

“We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell’s right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked,” Physiotherapist David Beakley said.

“Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the Tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup.”

Australian ODI Squad for India Tour

Steve Smith (C) NSW

David Warner (VC) NSW

Ashton Agar WA

Hilton Cartwright WA

Nathan Coulter-Nile WA

Patrick Cummins NSW

James Faulkner TAS

Aaron Finch VIC

Josh Hazlewood NSW

Travis Head SA

Glenn Maxwell VIC

Marcus Stoinis WA

Matthew Wade TAS

Adam Zampa SA

Australian T20 Squad for India Tour

Steve Smith (C) NSW

David Warner (VC) NSW

Jason Behrendorff WA

Dan Christian VIC

Nathan Coulter-Nile WA

Patrick Cummins NSW

Aaron Finch VIC

Travis Head SA

Moises Henriques NSW

Glenn Maxwell VIC

Tim Paine TAS

Kane Richardson SA

Adam Zampa SA