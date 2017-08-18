The Australian Test team is about to embark on a two-Test tour to Bangladesh and several of those players will also go straight to India for a One-Day and Twenty20 series.
A 14-player squad has been named for the five-game One-Day series in India during September and October.
Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Faulkner will both return to the side.
“Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series,” National Selector Trevor Hohns said.
“James Faulkner is a solid One-Day campaigner and is very familiar with sub-continent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side.”
Interestingly, the schedule for the tour has yet to be locked in but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indor and Kolkata will host games.
Meanwhile, a 13-man Twenty20 squad has been announced with Tim Paine being rewarded for his consistent form.
Pace bowler Mitchell Starc has been left out of both squads as he continues to recover from a foot injury.
“We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell’s right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked,” Physiotherapist David Beakley said.
“Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the Tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup.”
Australian ODI Squad for India Tour
Steve Smith (C) NSW
David Warner (VC) NSW
Ashton Agar WA
Hilton Cartwright WA
Nathan Coulter-Nile WA
Patrick Cummins NSW
James Faulkner TAS
Aaron Finch VIC
Josh Hazlewood NSW
Travis Head SA
Glenn Maxwell VIC
Marcus Stoinis WA
Matthew Wade TAS
Adam Zampa SA
Australian T20 Squad for India Tour
Steve Smith (C) NSW
David Warner (VC) NSW
Jason Behrendorff WA
Dan Christian VIC
Nathan Coulter-Nile WA
Patrick Cummins NSW
Aaron Finch VIC
Travis Head SA
Moises Henriques NSW
Glenn Maxwell VIC
Tim Paine TAS
Kane Richardson SA
Adam Zampa SA
Scott Pryde said | August 18th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
Strange they have announced the squad, but not the fixtures.
Squads look pretty right to me. Shame we don’t have Starc, but the Ashes have to be the primary goal at this stage. It’ll be interesting to see what Cartwright can do – I’m also a little concerned that there isn’t another good spin option in the ODI squad – Agar as the second spinner isn’t what I would have gone with.
Jimbo said | August 18th 2017 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
do you reckon we have enough allrounders? probably could chuck a couple more in…
Nathan said | August 18th 2017 @ 4:40pm | ! Report
Only 3 actual batsman for the One Day Team.
Our weakness is always our batting.
Also Aaron Finches batting in ODI’s 16-17 is only 28.9! thats simply not good enough.
So we are going with two good batsman, 7 All Rounders, 1 spin bowler (+ Agar) and 2 quick’s (+Counter Nile)
What could possibly go wrong?
Jimbo said | August 18th 2017 @ 4:47pm | ! Report
^^^ you could not be more spot on
Giri Subramanian said | August 18th 2017 @ 4:42pm | ! Report
Don’t care for this series. Just a money making vehicle for BCCI. Hope players from either side don’t get injured as they have important season coming up. Wonder why Australia is playing all their games in the sub continent ahead of the Ashes. Does not make sense.