Ice addiction ruined my AFL career: Yarran

Former AFL star Chris Yarran has revealed an addiction to ice ruined his career.

But in an online video interview, Yarran has told of how religion helped turn his life around since he walked away from the game last year.

The 26-year-old played 119 games for Carlton before he was traded to Richmond ahead of the 2016 season, but left Punt Road without making a senior appearance after being delisted in November.

“By the eighth year (of my career) … that was when my life started to fall apart,” Yarran said in the video produced by the Potters House Christian Fellowship Church.

“I was introduced to methamphetamines by a family member.

“Drugs were something I despised my whole life.

“And I remember as I was about to try ice, I said to myself ‘This will either be just a good night, or it will ruin me’.

“It ruined me.”

The Tigers gave Yarran indefinite leave in May last year to deal with an undisclosed mental health issue.

Yarran said that he tried counselling, psychiatrists and even spent a month in a $1000-a-night rehabilitation clinic in a bid to kick the habit and save his career.

But all failed, the former star half-back flanker revealing he was back on ice the day he left rehab.

“It destroyed my relationship, my career, my finances, my health, physically and mentally,” Yarran said.

“I went from a fit, healthy athlete to a slob.

“I stacked on the weight, and that’s when I started to miss training because I didn’t want to be seen in the messed-up state I was in.

“I would be awake for days and that started to take a toll.

“I remember sitting in my bathroom for hours smoking meth, isolating myself from everyone, and that’s when my mind would take over.

“Once I didn’t get a kick out of smoking, that’s when I started injecting it.”

Yarran returned to home state Western Australia after he was delisted by Richmond and has played some reserves football with WAFL club Swan Districts.