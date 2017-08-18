South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a bottom-half clash at ANZ Stadium, as the South Sydney Rabbitohs host the New Zealand Warriors. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at ANZ Stadium on Friday night, starting from 6pm AEST.

It’s been a disappointing season for Souths, playing average football for a majority of their games and failing to make any real impact on the competition.

However, the Bunnies enter this match following two straights wins, over the Bulldogs and long-time rivals St George Illawarra, which will put the home side in good stead.

However, they will have to overcome a Warriors side that, when playing well, can match it with the best.

The New Zealand outfit will be lacking confidence, after one win from their past eight matches. They have been poor in 2017, and their home fortress is no longer a venue teams fear to visit.

Really, the problems are all over the park, having been poor in defence, and lacking spark in attack, despite featuring some brilliant players in their side.

Unfortunately for both sides their respective struggles this year have kept them from being a finals threat, and they’re now playing only for pride.

The Rabbitohs have eight wins for the year, the Warriors seven – there’s simply no way left in the three weeks remaining to make up enough ground on the top eight.

That being the case, they must instead now have one eye turned towards 2018, and hope to build momentum towards the new year.

Prediction

The Rabbitohs enter this match with solid form and should be too good for the Warriors at home.

Souths by 16 points

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium on Friday night, starting from 6pm AEST.