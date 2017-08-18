Wallabies vowing to attack the All Blacks

The Wallabies are pledging to play traditional running rugby in pursuit of a Bledisloe Cup boilover against the All Blacks on Saturday night.

Raging underdogs, the Australians believe the only way to end a five-Test losing run against the world champions is attacking the All Blacks and starving them of possession at ANZ Stadium.

Deploying an electric 10-12-15 combination of NSW Waratahs trio Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau for the first time, coach Michael Cheika has handed his side a licence to thrill.

“The boys have been itching to get out on the field,” Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne said after Friday’s captain’s run.

“The boys have been working hard, they want to back their fitness and we’re going to play a running game.

“That’s the way Cheik’s been building up all his teams; is to run the ball and play hard.

“Our challenge is to hang on to it. If we’re going to run the ball, hang on to it and back our skills because the quality of work these guys have done, I think you’re going to see a pretty frenetic game tomorrow night.”

Victory in the Sydney opener looms as non-negotiable for the Wallabies, who travel to Dunedin next week for game two of the series having last won in New Zealand in 2001.