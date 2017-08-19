Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Okay efforts last week for the five bets, with Mystified bolting up and Grande Rosso filling a drum at $3-$4. Trekking and Kilimanjaro both ran well in defeat, so the confidence is high leading into the weekend.

Bet One: Each Way- Randwick Race Seven Number 5 Rocket Commander

$14-$15 is the best I can find which I think is crazy. I have Dixie Blossoms on top, but the value clearly lies with this girl. Had her first run for the Hayes/Dabernig team at Caulfield three weeks back over 1200m and I thought her effort was very good in defeat.

It turned into a real sit/sprint, which this horse doesn’t like, but I loved her final 100m and through the line. Proven blacktype performer in Sydney, she can threaten here for sure.

Bet Two- Win- Randwick Race Nine Number 10 Clipper

Outside Winx and Sayed, she is the best on the Randwick card for mine. Quality mare for Matty Dale who is four weeks between runs since racing over 1100m here where she tried very hard on speed but couldn’t quite reel in the nippy Memes.

Back to 1000m off a slight freshen up looks perfect, thin race and the claim for Adkins is a big tick.

Bet Three- Win- Caulfield Race Six Number 4 Jukebox

Dorty I missed the $5 but am happy to be on at $3.50. If he brings his best, he is a good thing. Really keen to see what this boy can do in the spring.

He was very dominant in two wins prior to the Blue Diamond, where he was tipped by everyone and was crunched in betting but was scratched due to injury and the campaign was done then. Looked great at the jump outs and he’s the one for mine.

Bet Four- Win- Doomben Race Seven Number 13 Gypsy Miss

She has had no luck in recent times and really should have won a race or both of them had things gone her way. Raced here a fortnight back where she did work from the gate and was nabbed near the peg by Pleased. Confident she can turn the tables on Pleased for sure. One of the better plays at Doomben.

Bet Five- All Up Win- Morphettville Race Two Number 1 Kellstorm/Race Three Number 3 Sebfire

Nice little Weir all up here that should be winning I think. Kellstorm gave them a spanking at the track/distance three weeks back and only bad luck will beat him there. As for Sebfire, he did a huge job to win fresh at Swan Hill and the debut run at Bendigo was outstanding. He can measure up in blacktype during the Spring.

Really keen on him. That all up, fixed, is around the $4.50-$5 mark.