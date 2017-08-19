Blair faces biggest decision of NRL career

Money talks and it seems off-contract Brisbane forward Adam Blair is listening.

The Kiwi international says he faces the hardest decision of his career as he contemplates whether to take up a lucrative rival NRL offer and leave his beloved Broncos.

The veteran prop admitted it would be hard to leave the second-placed Broncos, especially after they maintained their title charge with a 24-12 win over St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Blair will reportedly sacrifice $1.5 million if he remains loyal and re-signs with Brisbane after Newcastle and the Warriors tabled $2.4 million, four-year deals.

Blair had been expected to make a call in the next week but the 31-year-old said he had no idea when he would make a decision.

“It’s a difficult decision, that’s why it has taken so long,” he said.

“To be honest I don’t know when I am going to get it done, I just want to make the right one.

“This will be the hardest decision I will make in my footy career – this is going to take time.”

Asked if Brisbane’s stellar form heading into the finals may help keep him, Blair said: “I have said all along I didn’t want to leave, that I wanted to finish my career up here.

“Now Wayne (Bennett) has given me the opportunity to look around and I guess clubs are wanting me to go there.”

Blair’s previous experience as a big-name recruit at a rebuilding club has not put him off such a move.

Blair moved from heavyweights Melbourne to the Tigers in 2012 and struggled for three seasons before being snapped up by Brisbane.

“I am older and wiser now. I understand when you go to a club as a big signing there is pressure that goes with it,” Blair said.

“When you choose where you go you look at the people you will have around you and hopefully there is enough around you that can take you to the top similar to the Broncos.”