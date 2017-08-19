Bulldogs beaten in Ballarat

The Port Adelaide Power have strengthened their case four a top four spot with a late win over the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.

Port Adelaide overcame a slow start to beat the Bulldogs by 17 points 14.12.97 to 11.13.79.

The game was played in Ballarat for the first time in AFL history due to the Bulldogs agreement to play an annual home game at the ground over the next three years.

Bailey Dale added his name to the record books kicking the first goal as the Bulldogs started the first quarter strongly.

The first term was controlled on the scoreboard by the Bulldogs, however, the Power kept the game competitive, and stayed composed throughout.

The Bulldogs lost Jake Stringer early in the term with a hamstring injury and would not return.

Paddy Ryder kicked the Power’s first goal after a stoppage in play.

Matthew Suckling had the highlight of the term, kicking a long bomb from the boundary which went through for a goal, showcasing his well-known kicking power.

The term ended with the Bulldogs in front by seven points as Paddy Ryder got a goal late.

Port Adelaide started the quarter on a mini run kicking the first goal of the term and scoring another two behinds to take the lead for the first time in the game.

The game then evened up with both teams going goal for goal for the majority of the quarter, neither able to get a break from the opposition. The game had a few heated moments but nothing got out of hand.

The Dogs took a six-point lead into the third quarter. Jack McCrae was impressive for the Bulldogs throughout the half and Bailey Dale was impressive up forward after the loss of Stringer.

The third quarter was again an even contest throughout, when Dale kicked his third goal of the game it looked like the Bulldogs may be able to break away from the Power.

Again Port fought back strongly to take back the lead, after a goal to Travis Boak, however, the Bulldogs responded and took their biggest lead of the game with 14.

A late surge to Port saw them cut the lead back to seven and set it up for an entertaining fourth quarter.

Port Adelaide got the game back even early in the fourth quarter through a goal to Sam Gray and then the Bulldogs responded quickly kicking two goals including one to the struggling Tom Liberatore.

After Dale kicked his fourth goal of the game the Bulldogs would be held goalless for the remainder of the game as the Power poured on the defensive pressure and started to attack with ease.

Charlie Dixon almost single-handedly won the game for the Power kicking two goals after strong marks and setting up another easy goal for Chad Wingard.

A goal to Jared Polec late sealed the game for the Power.

Port now will hope they can hold onto the fourth spot after securing a top eight position no matter what happens next week.

The Bulldogs meanwhile will be watching the other games closely as they still have a chance to defend the premiership, but the loss now takes their destiny out of their own hands.

Port Adelaide will be up against the Suns next week while the Bulldogs take on the Hawks.