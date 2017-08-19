Cats conquer Collingwood to keep top two hopes alive

Geelong have held off a valiant Collingwood outfit at the MCG this afternoon, defeating the Magpies by 11 points.

It was a tough start for the Cats, who conceded six goals going into the quarter time break, as their defence was opened up, and were unable to stem the tide of Collingwood entries.

Whatever Chris Scott said to his men during the break must have worked, as the Cats came racing out of the blocks to have a four goal to one term, their defenders creating a wall that Collingwood simply could not break open, and went into the half only trailing by four points.

The third quarter was tough for both sides, as goals were sparse, and both Geelong and Collingwood fought tooth and nail, throwing themselves at the footy.

The Collingwood defence, much like Geelong’s in the second, held strong, and two late goals to the Pies saw go into the last break with another four point lead.

The last quarter was fierce, but in the end, Geelong proved too strong for Collingwood, who were unable to find a goal as the Cats midfield eventually began to find their feet, and ran over the Pies to win by 11 points.

The best for Geelong were Patrick Dangerfield, with 32 touches, as well as two goals, as well as Sam Menegola (28 disposals, 2 goals) and Mitch Duncan (32 disposals).

For Collingwood, they were led by Taylor Adams with 26 possessions, as well as Mason Cox and Tim Broomhead with two goals each.

It was a big win for Geelong, whose workmanlike performance saw them once more push for a spot in the top two, and book themselves a home qualifying final.

They will face GWS at home in what promises to be a massive matchup.

For Collingwood, it was another tough loss, and Nathan Buckley will have one more match to impress the Collingwood board before the end of Collingwood’s season.

That will come against a Melbourne side that are desperate to make finals for the first time since 2006.