Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It’s on for young and old at the MCG as the Geelong Cats push for a spot in the top two, and the Collingwood Magpies attempt to salvage something from a forgettable season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).

After questions and speculation about Geelong’s ability to make an impact in the finals were questioned last week, the Cats came out firing.

Without Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and their skipper, Joel Selwood, Geelong answered their critics with a hard-fought, 14-point win over fellow top-two contenders Richmond.

Geelong are still missing Selwood and Hawkins, but welcome back Duncan, as well as Wylie Buzza. The latter pair come in for the injured Rhys Stanley, and the omitted Brandon Parfitt.

Meanwhile, Patrick Dangerfield showed no signs of having lost form last week, finishing with 30 touches and leading the Cats to victory in the last quarter. Danger would be the running Brownlow favourite if it weren’t for his suspension, so expect the 2016 AFL best and fairest to go big once more.

While the Cats are comfortably going to make the finals, a home qualifying final is the end goal, meaning they must overcome a dangerous Magpies outfit with nothing to lose.

As for Collingwood, they have struggled this season, compounded by injuries and poor luck. Close losses to Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney, and their agonising draw against the top-placed Adelaide destroyed all hope of the Pies’ first finals appearance since 2013.

However, embattled coach Nathan Buckley is fighting to retain his job and the Collingwood faithful would love a win.

Alex Fasolo, Jodan De Goey and Tyson Goldsack are all out for Collingwood due to injury, with Josh Smith, Tim Broomhead and Josh Daicos playing – Daicos, the son of club legend Peter Daicos, will make his debut.

If Collingwood have any chance of getting up this week, Taylor Adams will have to play a significant role. The backman has had a strong season in an otherwise forgettable year for the Pies, notching 31 touches last week.

Prediction

Geelong could secure a home final with a win, while all Collingwood can do is salvage some pride. The Cats should win, and should do it fairly comfortably.

Geelong by 30 points.

