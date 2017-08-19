Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

It’s on for young and old at the MCG as the Geelong Cats push for a spot in the top two, and the Collingwood Magpies attempt to salvage something from a forgettable season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).
After questions and speculation about Geelong’s ability to make an impact in the finals were questioned last week, the Cats came out firing.
Without Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and their skipper, Joel Selwood, Geelong answered their critics with a hard-fought, 14-point win over fellow top-two contenders Richmond.
Geelong are still missing Selwood and Hawkins, but welcome back Duncan, as well as Wylie Buzza. The latter pair come in for the injured Rhys Stanley, and the omitted Brandon Parfitt.
Meanwhile, Patrick Dangerfield showed no signs of having lost form last week, finishing with 30 touches and leading the Cats to victory in the last quarter. Danger would be the running Brownlow favourite if it weren’t for his suspension, so expect the 2016 AFL best and fairest to go big once more.
While the Cats are comfortably going to make the finals, a home qualifying final is the end goal, meaning they must overcome a dangerous Magpies outfit with nothing to lose.
As for Collingwood, they have struggled this season, compounded by injuries and poor luck. Close losses to Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney, and their agonising draw against the top-placed Adelaide destroyed all hope of the Pies’ first finals appearance since 2013.
However, embattled coach Nathan Buckley is fighting to retain his job and the Collingwood faithful would love a win.
Alex Fasolo, Jodan De Goey and Tyson Goldsack are all out for Collingwood due to injury, with Josh Smith, Tim Broomhead and Josh Daicos playing – Daicos, the son of club legend Peter Daicos, will make his debut.
If Collingwood have any chance of getting up this week, Taylor Adams will have to play a significant role. The backman has had a strong season in an otherwise forgettable year for the Pies, notching 31 touches last week.
Prediction
Geelong could secure a home final with a win, while all Collingwood can do is salvage some pride. The Cats should win, and should do it fairly comfortably.
Geelong by 30 points.
Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).
2:11pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Collingwood win the toss, they will kick towards the City End! Sun is out, both teams are raring to go, first quarter is underway!
Locked up straight away, but it’s holding the ball to Cam Guthrie. Right inside 50 for the Cats, Collingwood try to clear but the Cats are all over the them, its ferocious stuff but the Pies just get away, and it eventually gets taken over the line for a throw on the wing.
2:07pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:07pm | ! Report
Hey Dylan! I’ve realllly got to do an assignment, but watching the footy is too good to pass up. Multi-tasking it is!
I’d love Collingwood to get the win, but I reckon it’ll be Geelong taking home the points.
Enjoy the call!
2:11pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Gotta do what you gotta do AD! Cheers, enjoy!
2:06pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:06pm | ! Report
Can Geelong beat the Pies? They have been somewhat of a hoodoo team for the Cats over the past few years, but we are in a much different situation than we were in Round 6, where the Pies got up by 29 points!
2:04pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:04pm | ! Report
Big welcome to Josh Daicos, the debutant and son of club legend Peter! If he can be as half as good as his dad was, the Collingwood army would be delighted!
No late changes for either team it seems, as Geelong make their way out onto the ground, Collingwood already out on the G, going through some quick pre-match drills!
2:02pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:02pm | ! Report
Good afternoon and welcome to this intriguing clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG! Big game today, sunny skies after some early rain this afternoon, but the ground will still be slick out there, so expect a slippery footy!