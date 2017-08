Every Bledisloe Test result since 1932

Tonight the Bledisloe Cup begins for the 57th time, with the Wallabies and All Blacks playing their 138th Test in contest of the cup.

The record stands overwhelmingly in favour of the All Blacks, who have won or retained the cup 44 times, compared to just 12 by Australia.

The last time Australia won the cup was in 2003 – New Zealand has held it for thirteen years since then, and are heavy favourites to win it for another.

Check out all the results of every Bledisloe Cup Test ever played below.

Every Bledisloe Test 1932-2016