Kyrgios on track for Nadal showdown

Nick Kyrgios has danced into the Cincinnati Masters semi-finals after winning his rain-delayed match against Ivo Karlovic 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Karlovic was leading 4-3 on serve on Thursday before rain put a stop to proceedings after he had hit eight aces to Kyrgios’ one.

The big-serving Croatian took the first set when play resumed but Kyrgios fought back via a second-set tiebreaker, showing the Ohio crowd a preview of his nightclub moves in celebration.

Kyrgios will play the winner of the quarter-final between world No.1 Rafael Nadal and fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas later on Friday.

The Australian is the only player to beat Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in their respective first meetings but the 10-time French Open champion holds an overall 2-1 advantage in matches between the pair.