Melbourne confirm minor premiership after mincing Knights

The Melbourne Storm have reminded the Newcastle Knights of just how much work is needed to reach their level after a dominant 44-12 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium this afternoon.

Newcastle opened the scoring in just the 4th minute through Fitzgibbon and it appeared that the Knights were well on course to securing their fourth straight victory.

However the Melbourne machine began clicking into gear as the match wore on, with Cronk’s replacement half Croft leaving a great mark with a hat-trick in first grade.

Despite a strong effort from Newcastle in the first half, the Storm showcased their professionalism and fitness as the match wore on and eventually ran away with the contest, scoring five second-half tries to 1.

Melbourne with this win officially secure the minor premiership, their second in a row. Expect Craig Bellamy to continue resting his star players as he prepares to galvanise his troops for the real battle beginning in September.

Overall, a reality check for Newcastle this afternoon but it is a lesson they needed to learn, and should serve as motivation to improve next season.