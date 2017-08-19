Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Wooden spoon contenders the Newcastle Knights host premiership favourites the Melbourne Storm in a contest that could be a lot closer than expected. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm AEST.
Its a battle between first and last on the NRL ladder, but don’t be fooled into believing that today’s contest has a Melbourne win written all over it.
The Newcastle Knights are finishing the year strongly, courtesy of three straight wins over the Warriors, Dragons and Eels that now has them in a real fight against the Tigers to avoid the wooden spoon.
Knights coach Nathan Brown is eager for his troops to assess themselves against a team like Melbourne before the season ends, and today’s performance will provide a better indication as to where the Knights truly stand as a unit heading into next year.
The Storm were fortunate to secure another win at home against the Roosters last week, but as is often the case, Craig Bellamy’s men found a way to win, even when not at their best.
With that said, Melbourne may be due for a loss as the finals draw near, and it would not surprise to see Bellamy rest several of his star players during the last three rounds of the season in order to preserve them for September. The fact that Cooper Cronk will sit out today’s contest speaks volumes about Bellamy’s approach heading into the business end of the year.
The other major concern for Bellamy involves Melbourne losing form at the wrong time of the season, so the coach has to find a way to avoid the Storm losing momentum, while at the same time, resting his star players ahead of the finals.
Prediction
The Knights are a chance of causing the upset at home. They are playing with renewed vigour and should challenge Melbourne considerably this afternoon. The Storm are due for a defeat considering their unconvincing performance last week and may just slip up here.
Knights by 4
3:39pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:39pm | ! Report
32′ – Both teams engaged in an arm wrestle and neither team aims to give up the fight. Intriguing contest between first and last to say the least. Speaks volumes about the competitiveness of the NRL.
Knights 6
Storm 10
3:35pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:35pm | ! Report
29′ – Once again Melbourne hold out and work their way out of trouble. No team in the NRL knows how to knuckle down better than the Storm.
Knights 6
Storm 10
3:33pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:33pm | ! Report
28′ – Newcastle in promising position here. Melbourne’s defence has improved as the half has worn on…
Knights 6
Storm 10
3:29pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:29pm | ! Report
24′ – Despite Newcastle’s best efforts thus far, Melbourne once again hit the lead without playing their best. Storm could build momentum if the Knights are not careful.
Knights 6
Storm 10
3:28pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:28pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Knights 6
Storm 10
3:27pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:27pm | ! Report
21′ – Melbourne right on the attack in a match where both sides have had their fair share of chances to strike. Melbourne are in again! Finucane scores!
TRY STORM
Knights 6
Storm 8
3:24pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:24pm | ! Report
19′ – Knights on the attack. Newcastle competing well at home against the premiership favourites. Good test of sorts for Melbourne as well without Cronk.
Knights 6
Storm 4
3:20pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:20pm | ! Report
16′ – Willing contest this one. Knights repel Melbourne and are making strong yardage. Knights are up for this.
Knights 6
Storm 4
3:18pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:18pm | ! Report
15′ – Storm back on the attack and threatening to take the lead here. Newcastle’s defence needs to measure up.
Knights 6
Storm 4
3:17pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:17pm | ! Report
14′ – Melbourne this time survive Newcastle’s assault and work the footy out of danger.
Knights 6
Storm 4
3:15pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:15pm | ! Report
12′ – Newcastle now back on the attack. Its been tit for tat thus far in the early stages. Could be a high scoring contest and a very entertaining one as well.
Knights 6
Storm 4