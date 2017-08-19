Roosters rise above tough Tigers

The Sydney Roosters have edged passed the Wests Tigers to keep their top two chances alive.

Despite a far closer game than once expected, the Roosters remain in third and have a chance of finishing second above the Broncos come the end of the season.

The Roosters dominated the game in the first half, with Mitchell Pearce finally cracking the deadlock in the thirteenth minute.

The Roosters superstar scored near the posts after a great pop up ball allowed Pearce to storm inside and opening the points scoring for the home side.

A few minutes later, some poor defence allowed Aidan Guerra to crash over and double the Roosters lead, before Mitchell Aubusson scored a screamer in the far right hand corner to extend the Chooks lead.

The Tigers, however, didn’t give up, as a brilliant inside pass allowed Josh Aloiai to score before James Tedesco scored on the stroke of half time to make the margin four points at the break.

The second half started quietly as neither side managed to score, before some great play by Lolohea gave the Tigers a shock lead.

However, the Roosters were not going to slip up, with Latrell Mitchell scoring a last-ditch effort to hand the home side the win.